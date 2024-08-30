Hearts have discovered their Europa Conference League fate | AFP via Getty Images

Hearts have discovered who they will take on in the Europa Conference League this season.

Coming to Tynecastle this season will be German club Heidenheim, Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus and Petrocub hailing from Moldova. Danish outfit Copenhagen, Belgian side Cercle Brugge and Belarusian team Dinamo Minsk await away from home.

Confirmed times and dates for the ties will be released over the weekend. This is the first time Hearts have been in this stage of the competition since the 2022/23 season, having featured in the Conference League play-offs last season before a defeat to Greek side PAOK.

The Jambos take part in the revamped league format of the UEFA competition comprising of 36 sides. Whoever finishes first to eighth will take their place in the last 16 while those in ninth all the way down to 24th will have a chance to play a play-off tie to see who makes up those final eight spot. The remaining 12 teams are eliminated.

Viktoria Plzen ended Hearts’ journey in the Europa League on Thursday night at the play-off stage via a 2-0 victory over both legs. The Czech side secured 1-0 wins both home and away to drop Hearts into the competition below. Next up is a home Premiership game vs Dundee United before the international break.

Matchdays

Matchday 1: 3 October 2024

Matchday 2: 24 October 2024

Matchday 3: 7 November 2024

Matchday 4: 28 November 2024

Matchday 5: 12 December 2024

Matchday 6: 19 December 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May

Final 28 May 2025