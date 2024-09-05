Dundee's Simon Murray | SNS Group

Simon Murray admits watching the likes of Hearts in Europe has provided Dundee the inspiration to launch their own continental mission.

A third place finish in the Premiership last season guranteed league phase football in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League for Steven Naismith’s side. It proved to be the latter after a 2-0 defeat over two legs to Viktoria Plzen last month.

Ex-Hibs striker Murray moved back to his hometown city and club in Dundee from Ross County earlier this summer, and they have started the season with a win and three draws. Hearts have six games on the continent to look forward to, while Kilmarnock and St Mirren have also had experience in qualifiers over the summer.

When asked if European football was a target for Dundee this season, Murray pointed to St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Hearts as providing an inspiration to land those big matches. And that in turn sparked memories of Euro days at Hibs.

He told PLZ: “We have been watching St Mirren and Kilmarnock in their qualifications. Hearts as well, it’s something that gives you that appetite. It’s where you want to be and I was lucky enough when I was at Hibs that we were in the Europa League.

“I think it would be unbelievable to bring it to here and for our support to get that. Dundee have had it over the years, years ago going away in European competition. It would be amazing to bring that to the club and it’s definitely something we could achieve.”