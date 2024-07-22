The star was previously at Hearts | Other 3rd Party

His Hearts stint has been mentioned when moving clubs this transfer window.

Sean Clare has completed a move to Leyton Orient - with his Hearts spell referenced in a glowing experience review.

The versatile star has signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Wigan Athletic. Primarily operating as a full-back, Clare has made 285 appearances in his career, with 171 of those in League One where he will remain for this campaign.

Clare joined Hearts in 2018 after a spell with Sheffield Wednesday came to an end. He made 71 appearances in maroon with 12 goals and six assists before moving on to Oxford United, since turning out for Charlton, Burton Albion and Wigan.

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens referenced his time at Hearts in the signing announcement. He said: “First and foremost, Sean is an experienced League One player, and he also has experience in the Championship and Scottish Premier League.

“He can cover several areas for us, has a lot of pace and athleticism, is a good size and a very good footballer. I think he is a really good signing for us. In that right-back area, he will give us a lot of options. He will provide competition for Tom James and also gives Jayden Sweeney competition, as TJ can play both sides.”

Clare said: said: “I’m really happy to be joining the club. I grew up locally and this feels like a great time to be joining Leyton Orient. I know a lot of the lads already and they have all had good things to say about the club and the gaffer.

“The club had a good year last season and I hope that I can come in and help us build on that. I’m really looking forward to heading out to Spain with the team and getting to work.”

Director of Football Martin Ling added: “Sean has a lot of experience at this level and we believe that he still has his best years ahead of him. He is a very versatile player who can play at full-back, in midfield or at centre-back.

“We have watched him a lot over the last few years and have had some great character refences for him this summer. He carries the ball well from whatever position he plays in and can have a big impact at both ends of the pitch.”