Hearts express delight after transfer capture of 'excellent' technical player from Celtic
Hearts have been left enthused after bringing in a young prospect at fellow Premiership side Celtic into their fold.
The Jambos have completed the signing of midfielder Aiden Haddow on a deal until the summer of 2026. Hearts have a ‘B’ team competing in the Lowland League which provides a level of senior exposure for up and coming stars in the fifth tier.
Haddow was out of contract this summer back at Celtic and was not offered an extension. He has now opted for a move to Edinburgh ahead of time. Passing is said to be a key part of the teenager’s game, a player who has featured for Celtic’s B team as well as in UEFA Youth League competition.
Over recent campaigns, Aidan Denholm, Macaulay Tait, James Wilson and Adam Forrester have all graduated from the youth academy into the B team and then into action at senior level. Haddow is viewed as a player with good experience at his age and someone who could follow a similar path.
Speaking on the recruit, ‘B’ team boss Angus Beith said: "Aiden is a very exciting young player, who will add further competition to our midfield. Technically, he is excellent.
“More importantly he has that hunger and desire to learn and keep improving his game. I'm delighted he's with us and I'm looking forward to working with him."
It’s been a busy month of incoming players at Hearts. Elton Kabangu kicked things off at the start of January followed by Jamie McCart’s arrival. More business is expected and exits have also been ongoing, with Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce both leaving the club on a permanent basis.
