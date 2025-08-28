Hearts boss Derek McInnes has been speaking ahead of the Premiership clash with Livingston

His Hearts side has undergone major change - and the reaction tells Derek McInnes plenty about what's at his disposal.

With less than a week to go in the transfer window, the Jambos could yet do more business in the way, and others could leave the club. Claudio Braga, Elton Kabangu, Christian Borchgrevink, Alexandros Kyziridis, Sabah Kerjota, Oisin McEntee, Pierre Landry Kabore, Tomas Bent Magnusson and Stuart Findlay have all arrived over this summer.

Livingston are the challenge this weekend in the Premiership after Hearts showed their mettle to come from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Motherwell last weekend. Some are playing more than others, but how Hearts are adapting to life amid the upheaval has left the head coach impressed.

Derek McInnes on summer revamp at Hearts

He said: “I mean, there's big changes at the club in terms of that, and obviously the squad was already big enough when I came in, there was a lot of players signed prior to me coming in, it was already set in stone. We've since signed a few players. So, there were very few going the other way, to be honest, so I think it's a testament to the players that it has been... I know from the outside you think that could be more problematic than it actually has been.

“I think it's natural to consider that, but they have been fully supportive of each other, there's been a fantastic togetherness. So many players, whether they've played all the minutes, or whether they've played just a few minutes, have been fully committed to their work. I think they all want to be part of something here, and they're all trying to show that, which is great, and unfortunately for me, I can't keep everybody happy.

“We've got a... I think it says a lot about the foreign lads we've brought in, who have tried to throw themselves into it, and been totally immersed in what we're trying to do, but also for the Scottish and British lads and players over here currently. How they have made a real effort for everybody as well, which is exactly how I wanted it to be, in terms of that side of it. We've just got to keep working towards, keep getting results, and hopefully get better performances as we go along.”

Hearts transfer latest

On ins and outs before the September 1st deadline, McInnes added: “We're actively working on a couple of things at the minute. We're hoping we can get some good news on that but nothing will happen I don't think before the weekend. We've had a bit of encouragement on maybe one or two players moving the other way. There's ongoing conversations with players and their agents and other clubs so there's maybe one or two a wee bit more promising for they boys than others.

“A lot of clubs are asking to be kept informed about certain players and are casting the net wide and maybe just trying to see who is available and who's not. I would expect maybe one or two in and maybe two or three going out the other way.”

Having started slowly against Motherwell, McInnes is now aiming for his Hearts side to start games like they ended the one against the Steelmen. He said: “I've been pleased with all the work, to be honest, since we've come in. I love how the players set about their work in terms of how they're training and what we ask of them. All the players, regardless of whether they've been playing majority of minutes or ones that have hardly had any minutes, they've applied themselves brilliantly. I don't want to be in a situation we were in. We were in a really tough position on Saturday.

“A lot of that I felt was we didn't help ourselves to arrive at that position, but it's also good knowing we've got that in us, we can fight back for that. There were so many positives for me, in the sense of how we finished the game, seeing Tynecastle and the fans responding to the players. Being about Scottish football a long time, you don't normally get that sort of ovation for a home draw, unless it's Rangers or Celtic maybe. So I think there was a recognition of the effort, but I think there's also got to be a wider recognition that a lot of why we arrived in that situation was stuff that we can do better. Possession-wise it was almost equal.

What Derek McInnes wants from Hearts

“I thought they were more effective with what they did, they had three shots on target but I thought they were more effective in terms of posing us problems with our work. I thought they were good, Motherwell. It was no real surprise to me how good Motherwell were, I think it seems to be a surprise to a lot of people, but I thought they were very good in both league games prior to our game. So we expected a tough game, we knew we needed to be spot-on with our work against the ball.

“When we were, we frustrated and got a lot of what we wanted from it, without a little gain to be honest. We never took full advantage of when we turned the ball over. When they broke our press and they played, I thought they had some good individual performances. So it was no surprise to me, but that's for them, they can go and play however they want. For us, we just need to concentrate on us. We had a good meeting Monday, we spoke about how we can be more effective, with the ball and without the ball, and that needs that complete commitment to what we're doing.

“There's not a lack of commitment, but a committed approach to our choice of passes. I just felt there was a lot of times in the game, when we actually stopped it, we could have made Motherwell a bit more stressed outwith the last half hour. The last half hour was exactly how I thought we could play and how the game could play out. It was almost like we were forced into that situation, and it was like, this is the way we've got to play now, and I just wanted us to be a wee bit more of that from the outset.”