Over 20,000 Hearts’ fans are set to descend on Hampden Park this Saturday for their Scottish Cup semi final clash with Aberdeen.

Hearts will hope to shake off the disappointment of missing out on a place in the Premiership top six by taking a step closer to landing major silverware when they face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Saturday.

A goalless draw at Motherwell in the final fixture before the split took place allowed St Mirren to leapfrog Neil Critchley’s men and claim the final place in the top six ahead of the final five games of the season. For Hearts, the focus is now on this weekend’s Hampden Park meeting with the Dons and an opportunity to move within 90 minutes of lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2012 and securing a place in European competition next season.

Hearts will be backed by over 20,000 supporters at Hampden after receiving an additional allocation from the Scottish FA earlier this month - and those supporters that will make their way from Edinburgh to Glasgow have been given a major travel update by Scotrail after they confirmed additional services and carriages have been added to their schedule over the weekend.

Hearts fans have been told they will arrive and depart via Mount Florida station with Aberdeen allocated Kings Park before and after the game and both sets of supporters have been advised to purchase return tickets to ‘reduce the need to queue.

What information have Hearts and Aberdeen received ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final?

A statement released via the Scotrail website read: “We're really looking forward to helping you travel to and from Hampden Park to cheer on your team in the men's Scottish Cup semi-finals. Heart of Midlothian take on Aberdeen at Hampden Park in the first semi-final on Saturday, 19 April (12.30 kick-off), before St Johnstone take on Celtic on Sunday, 20 April (15.00 kick off) at the national stadium. To help you get to and from the stadium, we'll be adding more services and extra carriages to trains between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida.

“Plan ahead and allow extra time for travel, as queuing systems may be in place at Glasgow Central before the event and at Mount Florida station after the final whistle. On Saturday, Aberdeen fans will queue for services to Kings Park via the main concourse at Glasgow Central, while Hearts supporters will queue for services to Mount Florida via the carriage driveway on Hope Street. After the match, Aberdeen fans will then travel via Kings Park, while Hearts supporters will use Mount Florida station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Sunday, both Celtic and St Johnstone fans are encouraged to travel to and from the stadium using Mount Florida station. Buying your return train ticket on the ScotRail app will reduce your need to queue. Please remember that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is not permitted on ScotRail trains or at stations.”

