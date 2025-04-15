25 Premiership players available for free this summer including Hibs and Hearts stars

The Premiership split has taken place and there is still plenty to play for as Hearts and Hibs look to bring a positive end to season full of ups and downs.

After the disappointment of missing out on a place in the top six, Hearts should be able to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle and their main focus will be on their attempts to win the Scottish Cup. For Hibs, after embarking on a remarkable run of form, the aim will be to maintain that run until the end of the season and secure another tilt at European competition.

Although the focus remains with the on-field action, both clubs will be considering their options ahead of the summer transfer window and will be working hard to tie down the services of a number of key players who are currently out of contract when the season comes to an end.

If deals are not agreed, then those players will join a lengthy list of players that will be available on free transfers in June. We take a look at 25 current Premiership stars that are set to become free agents during the summer.

