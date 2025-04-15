Current club: CelticCurrent club: Celtic
25 Premiership players available for free this summer including Hibs and Hearts stars

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 15th Apr 2025, 20:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 20:01 BST

Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen stars are set to reach the end of their current contracts this summer.

The Premiership split has taken place and there is still plenty to play for as Hearts and Hibs look to bring a positive end to season full of ups and downs.

After the disappointment of missing out on a place in the top six, Hearts should be able to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle and their main focus will be on their attempts to win the Scottish Cup. For Hibs, after embarking on a remarkable run of form, the aim will be to maintain that run until the end of the season and secure another tilt at European competition.

Although the focus remains with the on-field action, both clubs will be considering their options ahead of the summer transfer window and will be working hard to tie down the services of a number of key players who are currently out of contract when the season comes to an end.

If deals are not agreed, then those players will join a lengthy list of players that will be available on free transfers in June. We take a look at 25 current Premiership stars that are set to become free agents during the summer.

Current club: Rangers

1. Tom Lawrence

Current club: Rangers | SNS Group

Current club: Rangers

2. Ianis Hagi

Current club: Rangers | SNS Group

Current club: Dundee United

3. Allan Campbell

Current club: Dundee United | SNS Group

Current club: Dundee

4. Antonio Portales

Current club: Dundee | SNS Group

