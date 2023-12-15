Lawrence Shankland is fast becoming the talk of transfer season with Rangers rumours swirling

It’s less than a month until the January transfer season opens up and for Hearts fans around the city, there’s one big topic on everyone’s minds - Lawrence Shankland.

Following an early goal drought this season, the current Hearts captain has been on flying form up top, scoring 13 goals in 25 appearances across the board.

Not only that, but the 28-year-old also scored Scotland’s crucial equaliser against Georgia in the penultimate Euros qualifying fixture last month. He’s been at Tynecastle for just over one full season but the rumour mill is now beginning to swirl with the possibility of a move down the M8.

The recent AGM in Gorgie detailed how the Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay is firmly against the idea of letting their top scorer and is hopeful of holding talks with the ex-Dons star to extend his contract beyond Summer 2025. McKinlay also went so far as to say that only an “exceptional” offer would force the board to consider selling their biggest asset.

Following this news, Jambos fans were quick to comment on how they regard their captain with many under no allusion that an offer to play at the 55-time winners of the league may be far too tempting to turn down.

Taking to Facebook, one fan wrote: “What incentive does he have to sign a new contract? The club are far too reliant on him and he does need better quality alongside him.

“With Aberdeen getting the millions we should've had through Europe, where are we going to get the cash for better though? Aberdeen will use that money to buy better for next season.

“That season we were in Europe was a one-off unless the board get someone in to run and fund the club alongside FoH. Shanks will definitely not sign a new deal unless that happens.

Others were desperate to ensure he would stay on: “Get a new contract in place and slap release clause of £6mil on him if anyone wants him pay up and we will invest in the squad.”

“We must pay what he wants to keep him At the club .only guy scoring goals for us at the moment. We can't sell to other clubs in Scotland

"Look at all other Scottish players at top premiere clubs if we were to sell get him down there. But we need better players, plus do a 100 min for the maroon jersey. Our fans are the best.”