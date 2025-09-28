The former Hearts star is now south of the border playing at English League Two level.

A Hearts favourite kicked off his goal tally after leaving Bradford City at the weekend - with a scintillating double.

Jamie Walker joined Grimsby Town in the summer after becoming a Bantams hero, helping the Valley Parade side back to League One. He has stayed in the EFL’s fourth tier though with Grimsby Town, who famously knocked Manchester United out the Carabao Cup earlier this season. They have now annihilated Cheltenham Town 7-1 and Walker scored the first two goals in superb fashion.

His first was a long range screamer, taking the ball in midfield and blasting it home from long range to leave teammates head in hands with shock over what they witnessed. On the same afternoon as Alexandros Kyziridis cut inside for Hearts and fired home from range, Walker did similar to score Grimsby’s second of the day during a six-goal drubbing where Cheltenham had two men sent off.

Boss David Artell reckons Walker - who’s had two spells at Hearts and made 240 appearances with 55 goals plus 43 assists - hasn’t scored two as good as that in the same game. He said: “When you've played against 10 previously this season, as we have, and not got it quite right, you want to see that we've learnt from that. We showed that we did so.

“It's all part of the learning journey and our overall progress while also putting in a thoroughly professional performance. We were the better team when it was 11v11, and I don't think anyone can complain about the red cards; they were both disgraceful challenges ( for the second yellows).

“I thought the goals were coming, but it takes two really special efforts from Jamie to get us started. I don't think the game changed because of the nature of the two goals, but they were fantastic, and I don't think Jamie will have scored two better goals in one game."

Why Grimsby Town signed Jamie Walker after Bradford City

Upon signing the Gorgie hero, Artell said: “Jamie’s an experienced player and someone who’s played at big clubs and can perform on big occasions. He’s a great character, I’m really looking forward to working with him and I’m hoping he can have a fruitful season on the pitch and a really big influence off it as well.”

On the move to Town, Walker added, “I’m delighted to be here. I’m looking forward to getting on the training pitch and showing everyone what I can do. I know what the league brings and what you need to be successful at this level, so hopefully I can bring that in abundance and help the team on the pitch.”

It was a good day back home for Hearts, inspired by Kyziridis’ long range banger. That effort plus a Lawrence Shankland strike and Craig Halkett sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over Falkirk in the Premiership, moving them clear in first place ahead of next weekend’s home Edinburgh derby vs Hibs.