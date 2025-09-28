Hearts soared to the top of the Premiership with an excellent display against Falkirk.

Craig Gordon was left marvelling over a piece of Hearts magic that stole the show in a pleasing day for the Jambos against Falkirk.

Derek McInnes’ side moved clear on their own in the Premiership’s first place with a 3-0 success over the Championship title winners of last campaign. Lawrence Shankland became the SPFL’s all-time top scorer in the game and Craig Halkett found the winner, but it was the opener from summer signing Alexandros Kyziridis that left the commentators and pundits marvelling.

The Greek winger cut inside and unleashed a howitzer from long range, flying into the top corner in unstoppable fashion. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon has watched the attacker first-hand in training and on co-commentary duties for Hearts TV, was left raving over an effort that no shot-stopper would have a chance with.

Alexandros Kyziridis goal vs Falkirk

Gordon said: “What a goal, that's all Kizzy does. He's so good at that in training when he comes in from there. Gets a little bit of luck with the first bit of skill coming but that's so good. Found that top corner there. Yeah, just an individual piece of brilliance. I said at the start of the programme that we had the guys at the top of the pitch that can do something special and that is just all down to him, a wonderful piece of skill. What a hit that is.

“Nobody's saving that. He kept his height the full way. The movement on the ball as well, you see that in the replay. He didn't even get close to that. I don't think many goalkeepers in this league would have.

Allan Preston was on duty for Sportsound live from Tynecastle and was blown away by Kyziridis, who he’s loved watching since he came into Gorgie. He said as the effort flew in: “Oh, what a goal that is! Kyziridis from abiout 30 yards right in the top end. Scott Bain, absolutely no chance. Pick that one out! What a goal that is! He's been brilliant since he's come into the club. Honestly, he's been different class. Really, really good.”

Derek McInnes on Hearts win vs Falkirk

Former striker Billy Dodds added: “He beats a few players first as well, so he's on the run, and to control that strike with the curl and as pinpoint as that right into that top corner.”

Next up for Hearts in the Edinburgh derby against Hearts. McInnes said on the Hearts opener: “It's an unbelievable strike. He scored one against Ross County in a closed-door game. I've been telling people about it and he was actually closer to the goal than that one. This one is a bit further out and he's a bit more central as well which makes it a bit more difficult to create that angle. It had to be to beat Scott Bain.

“I thought Scott Bain was really good for Falkirk. I thought he made some brilliant saves and it had to be exactly where it went, in the top corner. What a brilliant moment for Kizzy. We see that from him. The good thing is, from our point of view, he actually expects to score when he comes into that area. He's got so much confidence and self-belief which is really refreshing to see from a player. I thought he was good. I thought he carried the fight for us. I thought he got them on their back foot but his goal was magnificent.”