Hearts turned a topic of conversation after Hibs drew with Celtic in Glasgow.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Celtic star has taken a swipe at Hearts amid their strong start to the Premiership season - as Brendan Rodgers reacts to Hibs holding his side to a goalless Parkhead draw.

The Hibees defence came into the game questioned after high-scoring draws against the likes of Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Falkirk, but stood tall to earn a point at the champions. It means are unbeaten so far in the league, drawing five consecutive matches since an opening day win over Dundee, ahead of next week’s Edinburgh derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic did miss clear opportunities to score but could not find a way past goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger. That allowed Hearts to go two points clear at the top of the table with 16 points gained out of a possible 18 heading into next week’s clash with David Gray’s side from Easter Road, after sweeping Falkirk aside 3-0 at Tynecastle. Hoops captain Callum McGregor was asked about the challenge of Hearts after his side were held by Hibs, ahead of their Europa League clash with Braga next Thursday, and swatted away talk of a possible Gorgie title bid.

Callum McGregor on Hearts title chances

The former Scotland international said: “We’re six games in. Maybe at 36 games, you start looking at the table, but not at six games in. It’s such a long season and there is so much football to be played. We’re thinking about performances and getting up to speed.

“Although we didn’t win the game I’m sure if we play like that we’ll amass enough points to be where we want to be. They (Hearts) are six games in. If you win all six, you're top of the league. Anyone can get off to a good start. Aberdeen did it last year. If you win the games in front of you, you collect enough points.

“Our objective over 38 games is to finish top of the league, so we can judge it when that happens. If we play like that I'm pretty sure we’ll win the game. We were searching for rhythm and Saturday was as good as it’s been. If the team are progressing through the pitch like that. Performance-wise we did everything apart from putting the ball in the net. We limited them to nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers Celtic vs Hibs verdict

Boss Rodgers meanwhile praised Hibs for their approach to getting a point on Celtic’s own turf, while feeling upbeat about his side’s overall performance. He said: “I was happy with the performance. I think in every metric in the game we were dominant.

"I thought our football was really good, we went through the pitch well but just lacked that killer instinct in the box. But I also think they defended the box really well so we need to credit Hibs for that.

"We had good chances, I don't think there's any doubt about that. When the ball broke through we counter-pressed really well and we dealt well with the set-pieces, but it was just that final touch in the box we were lacking. We just couldn't find the back of the net and when we did it was offside."