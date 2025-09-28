The pundit has reacted to impressive results for Hearts and Hibs in the Premiership.

Steven Naismith has sent his verdict after Hearts and Hibs put more points on the Premiership board.

His former side ran amok against league newcomers Falkirk, with goals from Alexandros Kyziridis, Lawrence Shankland and Craig Halkett sealing a comfortable 3-0. That put them top of the league out on their own, after Hibs held out for a stalemate away at champions Celtic. They have drawn five consecutive games after an opening day win versus Hibs.

Next up is the first Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle between Derek McInnes and David Gray’s side. In terms of Hearts, Naismith loved what he watched from Kyziridis, who scored a raker from 30 yards out, and the Scotland coach says he’s fixed an issue that’s been about Hearts for years.

Steven Naismith on Hearts vs Falkirk

The ex-Jambos forward and head coach said on Sportscene: “Kyziridis is somebody who has come in, maybe Braga has taken the headlines and stuff, but as the games have been on his decision-making for me is the key. He's direct, he wants to go forward. You've seen so many wingers trying to get that ball in the box themselves, and get crowded out, or lose possession.

“He makes the right choice. His first thought is forward, he's dynamic. I think as the season goes on, you'll see here, he loses the ball a couple of times, reaction is brilliant, but he's got that sharpness. He wants to constantly be involved, he wants to always be going forward, but there, he's got the calmness to make the right choice.

“As he gets away from the first defender, he bumps the second one and gets that yard of space. Doesn't thrasher it, doesn't try to put the laces through it, he just cresses it, uses the bodies, plays it round him and it's such a sweet finish. His first thought is get in the box. I think for the last few years at Hearts, they've missed that natural instinct to want to get in the box and score goals.

Two Hibs aces key to draw vs Celtic

In terms of Hibs, Naismith thought Grant Hanley and Kieron Bowie were key to Hibs’ draw at Celtic Park, after a game plan that left the champions frustrated. He said: “Mid-week, Falkirk, the goals they lost were really, really poor. You can see the amount of work and detail that they've obviously done on the training pitch doesn't go unnoticed here for me. The shape of the team, the distances between the strikers, the midfield, the defenders, covering space, I don't think it was a coincidence that Grant Hanley comes back in the team.

“Excellent, there's a couple of clips here, his reading of the game, he wins it, then gets his body in and uses his experience. I think as a full team, Kieron Bowie at times looked isolated up front, but won free kicks, got the ball in areas that he got throw-ins from, overall though, you could see Hibs had a clear plan, well executed. They were dogged, they didn't get frustrated or they didn't lose their position and that's credit to the manager and also the team on the pitch.

“I've been there in games like this, it can be relentless, you can get dragged about, the focus and the concentration is the main think. I think Hibs have shown that for the full game and what's probably turned into a good start for Hibs, there's been teams pushing above them and that, but they're sitting near the top of the table. For the goals they've conceded and how cheap they've been, I definitely think they're in a right comfortable and good place.