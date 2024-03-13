Hearts' Craig Gordon is back in the group.

He's back in the Scotland squad - and Craig Gordon's inclusion has sparked a Hearts debate amongst the pundits.

Steve Clarke has named the veteran shot-stopper in his side for friendly matches with the Netherlands and Northern Ireland. He is currently second-choice at Tynecastle, with Zander Clark ahead of him, and also in the national team reckoning.

Euro 2024 is on the horizon and head coach Clarke has confirmed only three goalies will go to the major tournament in June. Pundits Kenny Miller and James McFadden have discussed on BBC Sport Scotland the situation surrounding Clark and Gordon, and how Hearts factor into who is off to Germany this summer.

Miller: "It's not often you see four in but it's not often you see two from the same club. It's clear what Steve Clarke is doing. He is having a look to see if he is right back at the top of the game and does he come into contention for the Euro squad. For me it would be harsh on the keeper that gets left out if Craig Gordon does go, particularly if he's not found his way into the Hearts starting line-up."

McFadden: "Craig Gordon has played in the cup but he's not managed to get himself into the Hearts side for the league campaign. On that alone, you would say Zander Clark is ahead of him as he plays week in, week out, for his club. Angus Gunn has came in after the absence of Craig Gordon and has done nothing wrong. He's been really impressive."

Miller: "I think it would be harsh if Liam Kelly, Angus Gunn or Zander Clark were to miss out. If Craig Gordon is to go, it's going to be Zander Clark or Liam Kelly that gets left out. How can you leave Zander Clark out if he is playing for Hearts ahead of Craig Gordon? Equally, I think it would be harsh on Liam Kelly.

"These are guys who have been right through the campaign and played their part. If Craig Gordon is playing and showing he is the best keeper, then I think he has to go. But at this moment in time, I think it is three games in 20 months, I think it would be really harsh on the guys who have been through. I have heard the manager and coaches and the players talking about the spirit in the group. These guys have been part of that spirit and if these guys were to get the call in May they weren't going, I think it would be really harsh."

McFadden: "The fact that Craig Gordon is in the squad allows Steve Clarke and his staff to look at him. Last week there was a lot made of Craig Gordon being fit and back to his best. My question would be then, why is he not playing for Hearts? If he was playing every week, played half-a-season or a full season, he'd be rivalling Angus Gunn for the starting position, not to get in the squad.