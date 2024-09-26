Hearts are on the hunt for a new manager | SNS Group

Hearts manager shouts are coming thick and fast.

A Hearts hero reckons his former club could do a lot worse than turn to a former manager as their next leader.

Amid help from Brighton chairman Tony Bloom’s analytics company, the Tynecastle board are hunting for a new manager. Steven Naismith was sacked as head coach last weekend after an eighth defeat in succession, this time a 2-1 loss at St Mirren that keeps them bottom of the Premiership.

Ryan McGowan - who was part of the club’s 2012 Scottish Cup-winning side - reckons John McGlynn could be considered for the job. He managed Hearts between 2012-13 but most recently has been at Falkirk, who won League One without losing a game last season and have started the Championship season unbeaten. His attack-minded football has been praised and while McGowan thinks he could be a good option, he reckons Hearts will head down the foreign route.

He told PLZ: “I think he’s a Hearts fan. He’s been at the club when I was coming through and I worked under him after 2013. He has done extremely well with Raith and then Falkirk. They are still on an unbeaten streak in the league that is unheard of. It is somebody that they would probably be looking at. Whether that would appease Hearts fans...

“He ticks a lot of boxes. He’s someone who definitely, I think the board would be looking at. I think it would be a lot easier to get McGlynn than Derek McInnes, purely from a financial point of view. I think Hearts fans would possibly prefer McGlynn over McInnes.

“That is just a guess, for some reason a lot of Hearts fans I speak to aren’t that keen on McInnes coming which I find quite strange considering what he has done previously with Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

“I think they are going to go for somebody that we have never heard of, who’s maybe doing well in one of the European countries and the playing style is attractive football. I think they will go down that route.”