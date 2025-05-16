The former Scotland and Hearts star has been a long serving player at Sheffield Wednesday.

Callum Paterson could yet extend his stay at Sheffield Wednesday as the Hearts favourite is offered a new contract with the Owls.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Hillsborough side who finished mid-table in the English Championship amid off-field issues, including a failure to pay players' wages for March amid cashflow problems suffered by owner Dejphon Chansiri. Paterson made 31 appearances over the season with eight goals and two assists.

He started his career at Hearts and became a favourite of the Tynecastle support with his ability to play all kinds of positions, including right-back, right wing and striker. He netted 39 times with 21 assists in 161 games before joining Cardiff City and he’s been at Sheffield Wednesday since 2020.

How long his new contract would run for is unknown. A Sheffield Wednesday statement reads: “The Owls can confirm our retained list following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season. Barry Bannan, Akin Famewo and Callum Paterson have been offered new contracts, while Wednesday have exercised options to retain Anthony Musaba, Michael Smith and Josh Windass.

“Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin and Mallik Wilks are released following the expiry of their current contracts. Loanees James Beadle, Ibrahim Cissoko and Shea Charles return to their parent clubs. The Owls would like to thank all departing players for their services and we wish them the very best for the future.”

Battling a Sheffield Wednesday storm

Patterson’s offer of a new deal is reward for vowing to come through a storm of being told he wouldn’t play as much as he would like when the season started. He said recently when probed on whether or not he was thinking about his future: “Yeah of course, especially with the little one - a bit uneasy, but that’s football. I’d love to be here, but that’s not my decision to make. All I can do is give my all, like I have done every time I’ve been asked, and hopefully things will happen.

“I spoke to the manager at the start of the season and was told that I wouldn’t be getting as much game time as I would like, but I said to him, ‘I’m here, I’ve always been here, and if you need me I’ll be ready’. I kept myself ready, and thankfully took my chances when they came along. I said to him that my wife was due a baby in about 10 days, so I can’t exactly do anything. I wasn’t going to go and try and find a new club, I told him I’d stick it out, ride the storm and hopefully come through the other side.

“I haven’t had any [contract talks] yet, but that’s not usually how it works here, and I quite like that. Football comes first, there are eight games left, and if I can give a good account of myself then you never know what happens.”