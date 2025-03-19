Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen's third place and top six chances revealed by statistics experts

By Mark Carruthers
Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 09:01 BST

How likely are Hearts and Hibs to succeed in their push for European football?

The closing stages of the Premiership season and both Hibs and Hearts remain firmly in the hunt for European football.

As it stands as the league action makes way for the final international break of the campaign, Celtic look set to claim yet another Premiership title and Rangers have all but secured runners-up spot. However, third and fourth positions remain up for grabs and it is Aberdeen and Hibs who currently occupy those places in the table.

The likes of Dundee United, Hearts and Motherwell will all believe they can make a late push into top six by the time the league split takes place and continue their attempts to claim a place in European football next season.

But with both Edinburgh rivals firmly in the race, we take a look at a predicted final Premiership table provided by the stats experts at Opta to see how they believe things will pan out when the final whistle is blown on the season.

OPTA chances of predicted finish: 97.6%

1. 12th: St Johnstone

OPTA chances of predicted finish: 97.6% | SNS Group

Photo Sales
OPTA chances of predicted finish: 69%

2. 11th: Dundee

OPTA chances of predicted finish: 69% | SNS Group

Photo Sales
OPTA chances of predicted finish: 53.8%

3. 10th: Kilmarnock

OPTA chances of predicted finish: 53.8% | SNS Group

Photo Sales
OPTA chances of predicted finish: 44.6%

4. 9th: Ross County

OPTA chances of predicted finish: 44.6% | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:AberdeenPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice