The closing stages of the Premiership season and both Hibs and Hearts remain firmly in the hunt for European football.

As it stands as the league action makes way for the final international break of the campaign, Celtic look set to claim yet another Premiership title and Rangers have all but secured runners-up spot. However, third and fourth positions remain up for grabs and it is Aberdeen and Hibs who currently occupy those places in the table.

The likes of Dundee United, Hearts and Motherwell will all believe they can make a late push into top six by the time the league split takes place and continue their attempts to claim a place in European football next season.

But with both Edinburgh rivals firmly in the race, we take a look at a predicted final Premiership table provided by the stats experts at Opta to see how they believe things will pan out when the final whistle is blown on the season.

