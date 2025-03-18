Tynecastle supporters are being invited to pay heavily for a bus trip to Hampden Park

Hearts today responded to fans angry at the club’s travel and ticket package for next month’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. Supporters are invited to pay £78 in total [£63 concessions] to attend the match, and many reacted with stinging criticism after the offer was posted on the club’s official website.

The package includes a coach journey from Tynecastle to Hampden Park and back for the game on 19 April, plus a match ticket in the West Stand. Seats in that area of the ground are priced at £30 for adults, meaning Hearts fans are being asked to fork out £48 simply for a bus trip from Edinburgh to Glasgow and back. All other methods of travel - supporters’ club buses, public buses, train and car - are significantly cheaper.

Jambos on social media lambasted the cost of the package as “shameful”, “embarrassing” and “out of touch”. Tynecastle officials issued a statement to the Edinburgh News in attempt to explain the decision.

Hearts ran official buses from Tynecastle to Hampden last May for the Scottish Women’s Cup final against Rangers. The price then was for travel only without a match ticket, which was was set at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. It is understood that figure was partly possible through subsidisation from club partners.

For comparison, Hearts men reached the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers last season and the club charged £85 for [£70 concession] for a travel and ticket package. That offer included a bottle of beer on arrival and some pre-match food, plus the coach journey to Hampden and back as well as a match ticket.

Tynecastle officials put 2025/26 season tickets on sale at 9am this morning with an explanation for the moderate price increase, but the cup semi-final package has left many supporters unhappy. It has proven popular so far with two-thirds of seats and tickets having sold.

A Hearts spokesperson revealed the club’s thought process in a statement to the Edinburgh News: It read: “The club was eager to create a match package for our Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden that would deliver a hassle-free experience for our supporters, in terms of providing a match ticket, easy access to transport for a return journey and close proximity to the National Stadium for drop off and collection.

“Many factors came into play when deciding a price point for the package, which includes VAT, but the overriding one was the cost of hiring suitable transport, and in numbers that would cater for the anticipated demand. Coach hire is, unfortunately, expensive and while it is prudent to price such a package to not operate at a loss, our supporters should know that ‘profit’ generated will be absolutely minimal due to our desire to keep costs down as much as reasonably possible.

“While uptake of the package has been high, we acknowledge the sentiment of sections of our fanbase and we will use that feedback to form future offerings, hopefully in repeat visits to Hampden.”

The package posted on the Hearts website detailed what is on offer for the semi-final. It read: “Skip the hassle and secure your spot for Hearts’ Scottish Cup Semi-Final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park on Saturday 19 April with our travel and match ticket package. The package, which goes on sale at 10am on Tuesday 18 March, includes a return coach journey from Tynecastle to Hampden and a match ticket in the West Stand.

“Attendees will arrive no later than 9:45am to Gerards Yard (Wheatfield Street), and buses will depart Tynecastle at 10am in time for the 12:30pm kick-off. Pricing: £78 for adults, £63 for concession (Under 16 or over 65). Packing includes: Return coach journey from Tynecastle Park to Hampden, match ticket in the West Stand (no loyalty points threshold or ticket limits). Who can Book? Fans with a ticketing account (season ticket not required).”