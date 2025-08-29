Both Hearts and Hibs will face Rangers in the weeks ahead.

A Hearts and Hibs pair have been backed to leave Rangers reeling in upcoming battles against the beleaguered Ibrox side.

Three wins from 10 have left Russell Martin up against it in Glasgow already and Wednesday’s sobering 6-0 loss versus Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League play-off, defeated 9-1 on aggregate, has turned many fans against him. The head coach now faces a daunting derby with Celtic this weekend and after that in the Premiership comes Hearts, before Hibs also travel to Ibrox, on Premier Sports Cup quarter-final duty.

Defence is an area of Rangers’ team that has been left exposed in the early part of the season. Experienced SPFL boss Ian McCall was on Sportsound’s coverage of Rangers’ battering in Belgium and believes Hearts hitman Lawrence Shankland and Hibs’ Kieron Bowie are bound to run riot in Glasgow on current viewing.

Hearts and Hibs pair backed to give Rangers the fear

He said when asked for reaction to Martin’s press conference in Belgium: “Listen what else can he say? I think he said everything that he should have said but the proof will be in whether players put bodies on the line, whether they go and mark their man. When somebody makes a forward movement against them they go and pick them up, somebody taking responsibility on the ball, being more aggressive in possession of the ball.

“The biggest thing for me right now is centre-backs pulling full-backs in too narrow, allowing crosses in their box too easily, so that's where it'll come, that's where the proof will and the proof is all these little things like that. But in terms of a press conference I don't know what anybody else would want him to say. I think he, he did fine but, I mean, he won't be daft. I think he'll know that if they defend like that against Celtic, never mind Celtic, if they defend like that against Hibs or Hearts, they'll beat them, make no mistake.

“If Lawrence Shankland gets that amount of room in the box to move off people in the box, he'll have a field day and so will Kieron Bowie. The proof will be in the pudding, they've basically got to improve over the next two or three games, got to.”

Russell Martin on Rangers defeat vs Club Brugge

Martin had said in his presser: "We're still trying to find out the best XI. On Sunday (at home to Celtic) we need to put a team on the pitch that is really willing to give everything."

"I don't think I've learnt anything new, I'm just embarrassed by the defeat. It's probably the toughest night I've had as a head coach. It doesn't change the fact that I think we will progress, move forward and grow."

"I don't think we need to win on Sunday to secure my job. We need to win to make ourselves feel better and make the fans feel better, to give them a performance they can be proud of. There's so much self-inflicted pain. Our response to disappointment is so poor. I understand the fans' frustration and anger because they want to see a club that they're proud of. There was nothing to be proud of