Scotland did well to qualify for Euro 2024 and were backed in their thousands over in Germany.

They were thumped 5-1 by Germany on the opening night of the tournament but bounced back to earn a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

Their draw with the Swiss gave them a big opportunity for them to make history and get out of the group for the first time. However, they were knocked out after losing 1-0 to Hungary.

Steve Clarke’s future is now up in the air and it remains to be seen whether he will be in charge to lead the Scots into their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign.

Here is a look at what the fans of Hearts and Hibs have been saying on social media when asked by the Edinburgh Evening News...

1 . Charlie Bain - "I said before the tournament that sticking by his so called loyalty would be his down fall. It was embarrassing to Scottish football. Watching every other small team try and win not matter who they play against makes me more angry against Clarke who is totally out his depth. I could go on and on. I simply say Clarke out." "Out of his depth" | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alex McLean Donaldson - "No he's had his time and his tactics are so negative Get Moyes in asap." "Get Moyes in" | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Alan Hill - "No sack him he embarrassed this country with his dire tactics." "Dire tactics" | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Karen Alexis Muir - "He should not stay, his poor tactics and substitutions caused us to go out. We did not score a single goal in 3 games ( other than 2 own goals). He refused to play Scotland’s domestic top goal scorer, instead played someone who has scored something like 3 goals in 19 Scotland appearances. Would love to know why Clark continues to play him and not Shankland. Here’s a thought why not play them both and play some attacking football." "Play some attacking football" | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales