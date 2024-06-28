Why 'dominant' new Hibs recruit is an ideal fit for ultra-physical SPFL

Alan Rennie

New Hibs boss David Gray has taken another step towards rebuilding his defence – by adding centre-half Marvin Ekpiteta on a three-year deal. And Gray, who had already strengthened the back line with the recruitment of Irish free agent Warren O’Hora, has hailed the new man as an ideal fit for Scottish football.

“Physically, he has all the attributes that fit the demands of Scottish football; he’s big, strong, dominant, very athletic, and will be an asset in both boxes,” said Gray, the rookie manager adding: “We’re really pleased to bring him to the club.

“Marvin is someone I look forward to working with. He has great experience at a good level in England and adds extra leadership to the dressing room.”

The 28-year-old defender, a 6 4” no-nonsense centre back who looks to dominate opponents, has a couple of successful promotion campaigns under his belt – both with Leyton Orient and Blackpool. A former Blackpool captain, he was Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in 2022.

Sporting Director Malky Mackay, a former centre-half himself, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Marvin to Hibernian FC as we continue to improve our squad. Like Warren O’Hora, Marvin is another player who has been a captain and a leader within first team groups. He is a real defender with a lot of experience, and I look forward to seeing him in action.”

Gray has prioritised the centre of defence after watching Hibs lose far too many soft goals last season. With loan signing Will Fish now back at parent club Manchester United, the new head coach was left with only Rocky Bushiri and fringe player Riley Harbottle as senior central defenders on the books.

The Hibs coaching staff see O’Hora as a ball-playing centre-half who can help build from the back. Ekpiteta is seen as an ideal foil to the Irishman, with Bushiri also still in the mix for a starting place, depending on what formation Gray goes with.