A round-up of key stories involving Hearts and Hibs ahead of a crucial weekend at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table

Scottish Premiership strugglers Hibs will aim to continue their mini-revival when they make the trip to Pittodrie to face second place Aberdeen.

Hibs have lost just one of their last four Premiership matches and climbed up to ninth in the league table with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Ross County last time out.

Meanwhile, basement side Hearts, who were recently eliminated from Europe, will look to get their season back on track when they play host to 11th placed St Johnstone in a blockbuster clash at the bottom of the table.

Both Hearts and Hibs will be desperate for a morale boosting result and performance this weekend as they look ahead to the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day.

In the meantime, we round-up all of the latest headlines from both capital clubs.

Ex-Hibs boss fancies another crack at management

Former Hibs and Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he is determined to get back into management after his disappointing three-month stint as manager of Rapid Bucharest.

The 53-year-old has been out of work since August but claims he has already held talks over a potential return to the dugout.

Lennon admitted that ultimately those conversations were fruitless but explained how that was just down to the opportunity not being the right one.

“I’ve had a few chats with clubs but the opportunity wasn’t the right one for me.” Lennon told PLZ Soccer.

He added: “I’m enjoying the media side of it as always but I’m looking to get back in and have another crack at it.

“You’ve got to just send your CV in and hope that you get the opportunity to do an interview then.

“You do a lot of networking, a lot of processes with the LMA and your CV itself to keep trying to enhance it and add to it.

“And you hope to catch someone’s eye.”

Lennon has lifted five Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and two League Cups during spells in the Celtic dugout and is also credited with leading Hibs back into the top-flight as Championship winners in 2017.

He is statistically one of the most successful managers in Scottish football over the last two decades but admits he is not afraid to once again venture overseas if the right role was to come up.

“My last two jobs have been outside the UK and it might be the case that I’ll have to do that again.

“But I’m not averse to doing that because I just love football and love coaching.”

Simo Valakari makes ‘no fear’ statement

Saints head to the capital to face Hearts hoping to boost their survival chances — and pile more pressure on Neil Critchley's Jambos.

And despite last weekend's heartbreaking late loss to St Mirren, manager Simo Valakari sees a group of players who will head to Edinburgh with no fear.

He said: "The fact is it is second bottom against bottom and the build-up of course will focus on that.

"We need to stay in the race. There are still many games. We have put ourselves in this position, no one else.

"We need to handle it. It's where we are so we need to face it with reality but with nothing to fear."