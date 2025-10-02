10 players who've represented Hearts & Hibs: controversial figures who have crossed the Edinburgh Derby divide

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 19:00 BST

The first Edinburgh Derby of the season will take place at Tynecastle on Saturday evening

As the first Edinburgh Derby of the season approaches, here’s a look at ten men who’ve dared to cross the Gorgie-Leith divide.

In one of the most eagerly-anticipated grudge matches in recent memory, Hearts are looking to extend their near-flawless run in the SPFL Premiership with victory over Hibs. Derek McInnes’ men are on fire at the moment, having just hammered Falkirk 3-0 at home.

Despite going into the match as slight underdogs, Hibs have also had an unbeaten start to the season as David Gray earned a valuable point at Celtic Park last weekend. However, they haven’t managed a league win since the opening day.

As Derby Day looms, we’ve taken a look at some players who’ve made the brave decision to cross the divide in Edinburgh. From Hampden hat-trick heroes to outspoken pundits, 41 men have played for both Hearts and Hibs over the years, here’s a look at 10 of them.

1. Ian Westwater

1. Ian Westwater

Played a couple of games earlier on in his career for Hearts then finished with Hibs, where he was goalkeeping coach in 2005. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

2. Alan Maybury

2. Alan Maybury

The current Stirling Albion boss also played for Hearts earlier in his career then went on to play for Hibs in his twilight years. | SNS Group

3. Paul Hartley

3. Paul Hartley

Perhaps the biggest name to cross the divide, the midfielder scored a hat-trick for Hearts in the Scottish Cup Semi Final against his former side in 2006. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

4. Darren Jackson

4. Darren Jackson

Remains one of only four men to have scored for both sides in Edinburgh Derbies, alongside Ralph Callachan, Alan Gordon and Gordon Smith. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

