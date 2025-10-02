As the first Edinburgh Derby of the season approaches, here’s a look at ten men who’ve dared to cross the Gorgie-Leith divide.

In one of the most eagerly-anticipated grudge matches in recent memory, Hearts are looking to extend their near-flawless run in the SPFL Premiership with victory over Hibs. Derek McInnes’ men are on fire at the moment, having just hammered Falkirk 3-0 at home.

Despite going into the match as slight underdogs, Hibs have also had an unbeaten start to the season as David Gray earned a valuable point at Celtic Park last weekend. However, they haven’t managed a league win since the opening day.

As Derby Day looms, we’ve taken a look at some players who’ve made the brave decision to cross the divide in Edinburgh. From Hampden hat-trick heroes to outspoken pundits, 41 men have played for both Hearts and Hibs over the years, here’s a look at 10 of them.

1 . Ian Westwater Played a couple of games earlier on in his career for Hearts then finished with Hibs, where he was goalkeeping coach in 2005. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

2 . Alan Maybury The current Stirling Albion boss also played for Hearts earlier in his career then went on to play for Hibs in his twilight years. | SNS Group

3 . Paul Hartley Perhaps the biggest name to cross the divide, the midfielder scored a hat-trick for Hearts in the Scottish Cup Semi Final against his former side in 2006. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602