Hearts and Hibs are set to be amongst the beneficiaries of the new scheme.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs are poised to be amongst the clubs who benefit from an increased FIFA prize pot surrounding the World Cup.

Football’s governing body have announced that they are going to give 70% more capital to clubs who have players participating in World Cup qualifiers and the finals themselves in Canada, Mexico and the USA next year. Their new club benefit programme will allow clubs to cash to share a staggering total of £260m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around £153m was paid out to clubs for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and finals but a major uptick has now been unveiled. Both Hearts and Hibs have international stars, and any player to have featured for their country in the two-year period of qualifiers and finals will boost club coffers.

What Hearts and Hibs stars will benefit from new FIFA scheme?

Hibs’ Junior Hoilett is pushing to represent Canada on home soil while Martin Boyle has been a regular for Australia. Kieron Bowie and Grant Hanley have been around the Scotland squads while others such as Jordan Obita, Thibault Kildje, Miguel Chaiwa and more have also been involved in qualifiers while at Hibs, with several of their hopes over making the major tournament still alive.

Hearts keeper Zander Clark meanwhile has been in the Scotland squad for September and Cammy Devlin famously pocketed Lionel Messi’s shirt while on Australia duty at the last World Cup in Qatar. Kenneth Vargas has featured for Costa Rica in qualifying, as has Pierre Landry Kabore for Burkina Faso. Were Scotland to make the finals, the likes of Craig Gordon, James Wilson, Lawrence Shankland and previously-capped Stuart Findlay would all harbour hopes of making Steve Clarke’s squad in qualifying and the tournament itself.

FIFA’s explanation of the process reads: “The compensation mechanism was designed to reward all clubs equally and transparently for the time that their registered players spend at the FIFA World Cup. The total amount allocated for the FIFA Club Benefits Programme is divided by the total number of days spent at the tournament by all the players involved. This equation produces a “per player, per day” figure that can be used to calculate the benefits owed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does FIFA distribute World Cup money to clubs?

“The daily participation figure is then multiplied by the number of days that a player spends at the tournament, which comprises the period from his release for the competition to the date of his national team’s last match.

“Therefore, the further a national team progress at the tournament, the more that team’s players will earn for their respective clubs. All players within a national-team squad are allocated an equal benefit amount, irrespective of their playing time at the competition.

“The total amount allocated to the Club Benefits Programme for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ was USD 209 million. This sum was divided by the total number of participation days to arrive at a rounded figure of USD 10,950 per player, per day owed to clubs.”