It’s a blow for Hearts, Hibs and the rest of the Premiership in pursuit of UEFA riches in the Europa League or Conference League.

Hearts, Hibs and Scottish football have been hit with a European football blow that comes into effect from the 26/27 season.

In the Premiership during recent seasons, the fight for third has taken on a seven-figure twist. The Scottish Cup carries a Europa League play-off tie as its European reward for the winner, leaving that victor just one two-legged tie away from the league phase of the Europa League. UEFA’s prize money in the Europa League is upwards of £9m and that is a major draw for Scottish clubs, and there’s a parachute into the Conference League’s new league phase format if they lose in the second tier competition.

That is worth upwards of £5m, as Hearts and Aberdeen have discovered in recent seasons, having finished third in the table with Celtic and Rangers winning Scottish Cup competitions of late. If the Hoops win the cup against this year, that European place goes to the team finishing third again.

Scotland down the rankings

Events in Norway on Thursday night in European knockout matches have taken away that opportunity for future campaigns. Before the matches, the maximum coefficient points available to Scotland was 3.4. That was a figure only in reach if Rangers won each of their legs in the Last 16, the quarter finals, the semi finals and then won the final in what would be a monumental achievement.

They did clinch the first of that sequence though with a stunning 3-1 success away at Fenerbahce in Turkey. The gap between 12th-placed Norway and 14th placed Scotland in the coefficient rankings stood at 2.937 points before kick off. Molde’s 3–2 victory over Legia Warszawa widened the gap to 3.437 points. Bodo Glimt also beat Olympiacos 3-0.

Including Rangers’ latest win, the gap is now 3.037 points with only 3 points available to Rangers who must win every game and then lift the Europa League trophy.

Upcoming UEFA changes

Entry points for this season are not going to change. The Scottish Cup winners enter the Europa League Playoff round at the end of August and the league phase of the Conference League awaits if they lost. Hibs currently hold third spot and Hearts are also in pursuit of European places having witnessed what they can bring first hand this campaign.

Gaining entry into the league phases now turns into a particular focus for this season. The winner of the 2026 Scottish Cup enters the Europa League at the THIRD qualifying round in the August of that year and a loss there would drop them into the Conference League’s play-off rather than league phase outright. It means that at least one qualifying tie will need to be won if Scotland are to have three teams in the league phases of UEFA competitions next season.

It ramps up the importance of this season’s Scottish Cup and finishing. Outside the importance of glory, it will also likely prove a final chance to bank guaranteed millions for several seasons due to Scotland’s current coefficient standings, with progress in Europe needed to give the nation its best chance of gaining premium spots.