Fans were quick to spot the Hibs nod that emerged between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic ahead of Indian Wells.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judy Murray reckons her son’s Hibs fandom is beginning to rub off on tennis superstar Novak Djokovic after a new snap showing the pair in training.

Sir Andy Murray has jetted out to California in America this week to work with the Serbian star at the Indian Wells Masters this week, and they will then move on to the Miami Open. World No.7 Djokovic has had Murray on his coaching team since a trial period at the Australian Open and recently announced the Scots icon will be with him, "indefinitely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's expected the superstars will continue working alongside each other until the French Open in May, during the European clay court season. They were once rivals at some of the world’s biggest events like Wimbledon but now Murray influence is beginning to rub off on Djokovic according to mum Judy.

The 37-year-old was filmed on court with Djokovic this week for a training session. Djokovic's attire became an interesting talking point for Judy, who tagged Hibs in the photo of the 24-time Grand Slam champion who was kitted out in green and white. She said on X: "Love that he’s got Novak wearing Hibs colours…… @HibernianFC @DjokerNole @andy_murray #GGTTH."

Fan quick to notice Hibs link

It’s well known that the former Wimbledon champion is a massive Hibs fan and punters at the Easter Road club loved the nod, which comes just days after David Gray’s side secured a 2-1 win over Hearts in Leith. One said “Should we expect a Sunshine On Leith duet sometime soon?” Another said “Looking forward to hearing a rendition of SOL when he wins a final” and the Proclaimers anthem nods kept coming.

“Will @DjokerNole sing ‘Sunshine On Leith’ every time he wins a match?” was the query of one fan and one more added “Andy's good influence is beginning to take effect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Djokovic loving working with Murray

On the link up, Djokovic told Sky Sports: "I'm enjoying the relationship with Andy. I still feel like we are going through the process of getting to know each other on the court in a different way than we have known each other for 25 years. So it's obviously a new role for him. He's also exploring it and trying to understand how he can excel in it.

"[At the Australian Open], I think I played maybe the best tennis that I played in quite some time. So I definitely attribute that to the work I had with Andy. The injury is behind me. I mean, hopefully. I haven't felt any problems prior to Doha and at the end of the Doha tournament I felt completely fine, as I have felt in the lead-up to Indian Wells.

“I haven't done really well in Indian Wells and Miami ever since 2016 or '17. I struggled to find my best game here. I'm not going to get younger, I know that. But I definitely look to go deep in the tournament. I've done, I think, the right things in preparation."