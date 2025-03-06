All the key Scottish Cup semi-final draw details with Hibs and Hearts both in quarter-final action this weekend.

Edinburgh rivals Hibs and Hearts will both hope to have their names in the upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final draw with last-eight action underway this weekend.

Hearts kick-off the weekend’s cup action at home to Dundee on Friday evening, with Neil Critchley’s side looking to bounce back from last week’s crushing 2-1 Edinburgh derby defeat at Easter Road. Penalty-shootout victory over St Mirren last month earned them a spot in the quarter-final, following a comfortable defeat of Highland League Brechin City upon their fourth-round entry into the competition.

Hibs knocked out Clydebank and Ayr United on their way to the last eight and have been rewarded with a Saturday afternoon trip to Celtic, with 7,000 away fans expected to be inside Parkhead. And they’ll have plenty to sing about following last week’s derby-day triumph.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen host Queens Park on Saturday lunchtime and a weekend of cup action ends with St Johnstone at Livingston on Monday night. And then it will be time for the semi-final draw, for which the EEN has all the key details below.

When is the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

The draw for this year’s Scottish Cup semi-final will take place on Monday, March 10, following completion of the final game between Livingston and St Johnstone. The match at Almondvale Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm and so full time is expected to come around two hours later.

The draw is therefore expected to start around 9.45pm. At least that is unless Monday’s game goes to extra-time and penalties in which case it will follow the conclusion of that extra drama.

Can I watch the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

You can indeed. The draw will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland who also have coverage rights for the Monday night quarter-final clash at Livingston.

For those wanting to watch a possible semi-final opponent, pre-match build-up begins at 7.15pm and post-match will continue through until the draw. Those away from their TV screens will also be able to watch the semi-final draw live via the BBC iPlayer app or website.

Who will be in the Scottish Cup semi-final draw?

Both Hibs and Hearts will hope to have their names in the draw, but they must beat Celtic and Dundee respectively first. Alongside two of the aforementioned quartet will be one of Aberdeen or Queens Park and then one of Livingston or St Johnstone.

The quarter-final fixtures in full are as follows:

Hearts v Dundee

Aberdeen v Queens Park

Celtic v Hibs

Livingston v St Johnstone

When will the Scottish Cup semi-finals be played?

Semi-final fixtures have already been pencilled in for the weekend of April 19/20, allowing those involved just over a month to prepare for the all-important cup clash. Victory will book a place in the final at Hampden Park on Saturday, May 24.

Quarter-final TV details

Focus at both Edinburgh clubs will be solely on this weekend’s quarter-final action, with no one naive enough to be looking beyond that. One last-eight clash is due to take place each day from Friday through until Monday, with all four televised live.

Friday’s meeting between Hearts and Dundee at Tynecastle will be live on Premier Sports 1, with kick-off at 7.45pm. Hibs’ trip to Celtic for a 3pm kick-off on Sunday will be on the same channel.

BBC Scotland has rights to the two other quarter-final clashes, with Queens Park’s trip to Pittodrie getting underway at 12.30pm on Saturday. St Johnstone are due at Livingston for 7.45pm on Monday, with the semi-final draw to follow.