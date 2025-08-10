The pundits have had their say on how far Hearts and Hibs could go amid positive feelings at each side.

The pundits have been left embroiled in a Hearts and Hibs battle over the chances of either side splitting the Old Firm.

Both sides have started the season in fine fettle, Derek McInnes’ men beating Aberdeen in their Premiership opener while David Gray’s defeated Dundee on the road. Hearts also won every game in their Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign with Hibs defeating Partizan Belgrade in Europe away from home midweek. Amid Hibs’ third place finish and Hearts investor Tony Bloom’s vow that he’d be disappointed if the club didn’t win the title within a decade, debate has sparked over possibilities.

Former Rangers and Raith Rovers man Gordon Dalziel, Scotland hero James McFadden and ex Ibrox plus Hearts star Derek Ferguson were involved on the Open Goal podcast. Have a look at how it unfolded.

Hearts and Hibs debate

Dalziel: “The talk now is... Aberdeen was the talk last year, can they split the Old Firm? The talk now is, can Hearts split the Old Firm, right? Which, you know, we'll go on to.”

Ferguson: “Hibs?”

Dalziel: “They’ll will never split the Old Firm, behave yourself, right?”

Ferguson: “I'm just f****** throwing Hibs in as well with Hearts, because what have they done last season?”

Dalziel: “Well, Hearts aren't there either.”

Ferguson “So Hearts are not going to split the Old Firm? Are you going there again?”

McFadden: “So last season they had near as good a record as Celtic when they went on the run.”

Dalziel: “Who? Hibs? I'm not arguing the point with Hibs and Hearts. I think Hibs and Hearts will be battling to finish third, but if you're telling me right now, if you've got your last coin, are you going to bet this season that any of them will split Celtic or Rangers?”

McFadden: “No, I wouldn't have bet it.”

Dalziel “But do you think it?”

Ferguson: “It's a possibility.”

McFadden: “I don't think it’s ridiculous.”

Ferguson: “It's not, that's what I'm saying.”

Dalziel: “Who do you think will win the league this year?

Ferguson: “I've already said that, I think Celtic will win the league.”

Dalziel: “So you think Hearts or Hibs can split Rangers?

Ferguson: “Yes, I do. “We're just too quick to dismiss the other two in the capital. I think we are.”

Dalziel: “We're not dismissing anybody.”

Gordon: “You dismissed them a minute ago! You just dismissed them.”

Dalziel: “This season, they're not going to split Celtic or Rangers.”

Ferguson: “I'm not dismissing them. I think there is an opportunity there for them, because Rangers are in the rebuild.”

Dalziel: “There's an opportunity for everybody. It’s a case of will they or won’t they.”

Ferguson: “But Rangers are in a rebuild. At the back, I don't think they're the most secure that they're ever going to be, the style of play. They're going to give up chances. So that's why there's a possibility for them.”

Dalziel: “Hibs and Hearts aren’t going to give up chances.?

Ferguson: “Hearts and Hibs have got good managers. What I'm trying to say, I'm trying to give you a case for Hearts and Hibs, that they could split the Old-Firm.”

Dalzie: “Are they going to?”

Why Hearts and Hibs could split Old Firm

Ferguson: “They could.”

Dalziel: “Yes or no?”

Ferguson: “They could.”

McFadden: “If you're betting, you're not going to bet it, because you would make Rangers favourites but his point's valid. They could do it.”

Ferguson: “I just think it's just a wee bit too dismissive, for me anyway. You know, because... and I'm saying because of who's at Hearts now in the manager's job and I like the boy Gray. What he did last season, after a rough start and all that, and how he turned it around. So I just think we're too easy to dismiss him, and that's why I'm not going to dismiss them. So it is a possibility. I'm not a betting man, anyway.

McFadden: “You've got what we spoke about. You've got the Rangers performance from Tuesday night. You've also got the Rangers' performance from last Saturday. So you don't know if that's going to be ironed out.”

Dalziel: “Hibs lost at home in the Europa, didn’t they? Faddy, I'm not dismissing how Hearts and Hibs are going to be. I think they'll have good seasons, right? They could even go on and win a cup, right? Because they've got a good squad, good managers and whatever. But to sit here and it’s ok to say could. That's great, brilliant, ‘could.’ The question is, will they? In my opinion, I'm saying no.”