There’s a range of Hearts and Hibs connections in what is bound to be a madcap end to the Championship season

There are players with Hearts and Hibs connections all set to trade blows in Scotland’s most dramatic and unpredictable league this Friday night.

The Championship is known for throwing up thrills and spills but it’s gone to a whole extra level this season with the final day looming. Falkirk and Livingston are locked level on points in pursuit of first spot with a Bairns win over Accies enough to seal the title, David Martindale’s Lions are waiting to pounce against Partick Thistle.

Those in Maryhill have ambitions of their own, needing a win to ensure Raith Rovers don’t leapfrog them into the promotion play off spots. Somehow, it gets even more bonkers at the bottom.

Hamilton go blasting integrity

John Rankin has insisted that sporting integrity has deserted the division, with his Hamilton Accies side currently relegated after a 15-point deduction handed to them by the SPFL. They are set for a tribunal on Thursday, the day before final day action against Falkirk, in hope of getting that tally overturned. Should they prove successful, they’d be back up to 36 points, relegating Airdrie and dragging Queen’s Park and Dunfermline Athletic back into the relegation play-off mix.

Former Hibs midfielder and Hearts coach Rankin - who plastered revised league tables around New Douglas Park with an alternate view on what it looks like with 15 points added on pre match - said after Saturday’s defeat against Livingston: “This is unfair. I can accept a lot of things, but this is unfair. We get to three games left in the season, we deduct a team 15 points and we appeal.

"Airdrie, Dunfermline, Queen's Park and ourselves are all involved in this. You've got three teams in League One who don't know who they are going to play in the play-offs either - so the sporting integrity is gone. There is no rhyme or reason. Yeah, something has happened and we've obviously had to come up in front of the SPFL, but we are putting a lot of jobs and livelihoods at risk, there is no certainty for anyone.

"When I look at it, it is unfair on about eight teams. The timing of it is wrong. Last week, when we were playing Queen's Park, none of us really knew what we were doing or what we were working towards At this stage of the season, I think that is really unfair. Not only that, we are asking players from eight teams to go on the pitch and go with a certain amount of uncertainty at this time of the season. It is wrong but we need to roll our sleeves up for the final game of the season.

Former Hearts boss John McGlynn has called his side’s mentality into question amid failure to get the title over the line. He said: “The goal at the end comes from a silly free kick. It is absolutely embarrassing. The boy knocks it in from close range. We know have a one-game shootout at home. We need to deliver a performance and result that means we can still win the league. Moments are turning games - the mentality isn’t great at the minute. We aren’t killing teams off and sucker-punches are hurting us. It is normal to be nervous with so much at stake.”

The final day could involve a whole host of players currently or previously connected with Hearts and Hibs. Here’s the lengthy list.

Every Hearts and Hibs star past or present who could face final day drama

Falkirk - John McGlynn (former Hearts manager), Sean Mackie, Dylan Tait (former Hibs), Gary Oliver (former Hearts)

Livingston - Macaulay Tait (on loan from Hearts), Ryan McGowan, Danny Wilson, Jamie Brandon, Robbie Muirhead, Jack Hamilton (former Hearts), Andrew Shinnie (former Hibs)

Partick Thistle - Kanayo Megwa (on loan from Hibs), David Mitchell, Brian Graham, Scott Martin, Dan McKay (former Hibs)

Raith Rovers - Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson, Jamie Gullan, Maciej Dabrowski (former Hibs) Colin Cameron (former Hearts)

Dunfermline Athletic - Neil Lennon (former Hibs manager) David Wotherspoon (former Hibs) Chris Hamilton (former Hearts)

Queen’s Park - Steven MacLean (former Hearts)

Hamilton Accies - John Rankin (former Hibs player and Hearts coach), Oli Shaw, Steven Bradley (former Hibs) Scott Robinson, Dylan McGowan, Connor Smith, Euan Henderson (former Hearts)