Hearts hit new season ticket landmark with Tynecastle set for full capacity
Hearts have hit a new season ticket landmark.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 11:33 am
The club have confirmed 11,500 briefs have been sold.
Tynecastle Park is set to be opened to capacity after permission was granted from the City of Edinburgh Council.
The first game will be against Aberdeen, scheduled for Saturday, August 21.
Hearts have already played Celtic in front of 5,500.
The club have revealed there will be sterile zones for fans seated in Lower R and Lower Q of the Main Stand and Lower D of the Wheatfield.
