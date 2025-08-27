The former Hearts striker has replaced a former Jambo as boss in the Scottish Championship.

John Robertson has asked his Ross County players to step up and be counted, after the Hearts icon was named caretaker boss at the Dingwall-based club.

The former Tynecastle striker admits he was left staring at the ceiling into the night after Don Cowie was sacked as manager. After relegation from the Premiership and a winless start in the Championship following three matches, the ex Tynecastle midfielder’s stint in the dugout has been brought to an end.

Robertson started his managerial career at local rivals Inverness CT before moving to Hearts and then County. He returned to Inverness in 2017 and now takes up a management position again in the Highlands on an interim basis, with County taking on Dunfermline Athletic this weekend.

John Robertson on becoming Ross County caretaker manager

He said: “It has been a really emotional 48 hours. I'm exhausted. I'm sad and I hardly slept on Sunday night because we've lost a good man in Don. He's an unbelievable role model for people in this region, including the kids, how he's managed his career as a player and as a manager.

"He's a gentleman, honest and hard-working. All he needed, that he didn't get, was luck. You can have the best team in the world and have the best preparation tactically, but sometimes you need it. On Saturday against Partick Thistle, we hit the underside of the bar and the inside of the post. That's the harsh reality of football.

"We can't escape from it and, ultimately, Don couldn't escape from it. But he should hold his head high. I said to the players on Monday we're all culpable. We want to show we're capable of competing and winning in this league. We're bottom and we can't run from that. We must start winning matches and quickly."

John Robertson sends message after Ross County drama

Robertson added: “Unfortunately we find ourselves bottom of the table. What we've got to do now is get ourselves off there. That's the short-term. Steven asked me if I'd step in and take the team because this has been a shock to the board, too. They'll follow due process, see who applies and take it from there.

"That's going to take time, so Steven's told me to focus on Dunfermline, then Arbroath. I know the league, I'm experienced enough to handle that. We don't know what's going to happen, but what I can do is buy the club time to see what route they want to take.

"It's emotional, it's sad. I didn't envisage or intend being in this position. But the club needs me to step up and do a job for them and I need the players to step forward and do a job for me."