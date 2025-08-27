Here is at look at every position in the Hearts squad and where they could look to do business.

Hearts will cement their squad options for the first half of the season next week, when the transfer window concludes.

In Derek McInnes’ first summer as head coach and backed by Jamestown Analytics, a raft of comings and goings have been sanctioned. Pierre Landry Kabore, Tomas Magnusson, Sabah Kerjota, Alexandros Kyziridis, Claudio Braga, Oisin McEntee, Elton Kabangu, Christian Borchgrevink and Stuart Findlay have all come in during a busy summer at Tynecastle.

Out the way, young talents like Macaulay Tait and Lewis Neilson have gone out on loan with Yan Dhanda leaving temporarily to Dundee for regular games. James Penrice has been the headline exit, leaving for Greek side AEK Athens, but the squad could still change in some facets over next week. We look at each position in McInnes’ side and how much of a necessity or not it is for them to bolster that area.

Goalkeeper

One area that could be strengthened. Enquiries have been made to a number of clubs over this position, including Everton regarding 23-year-old keeper Harry Tyrer. He is one of many names on Hearts’ shortlist, having been on the bench for the opening game of the Premier League season between Leeds United and Everton, as the Jambos deal with injuries to Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton. They have both missed all or chunks of the start of this season. At the moment, Zander Clark is a known quantity at Premiership level and has been called up for Scotland, with youngsters Liam McFarlane and Harry Stone backing him up.

Right-back

Borchgrevink arrived in this area but has picked up an injury. Michael Steinwender was the latest person to deputise in this position in the weekend’s 3-3 draw versus Motherwell, defensive midfielder McEntee has also featured here alongside winger Alan Forrest. Adam Forrester has been recalled from St Johnstone to help in this position. They are short here but the squad is already bulging in terms of numbers, so they perhaps have enough to get by until Borchgrevink is back.

Centre-back

No issues here. They can go a pairing of two with ease or three if they want. Craig Halkett and Findlay have been regulars but Frankie Kent, Steinwender and Stephen Kingsley are also options. Jamie McCart is still to return from injury.

Left-back

Harry Milne has performed tremendously at this position since replacing Penrice. With Kingsley able to play across both this position and centre back, there’s no pressing need to go out and purchase more for this role.

Central midfield

There are so many midfielders for McInnes to pick from. Beni Baningime, Magnusson, Cammy Devlin, McEntee, Calem Nieuwenhof, Blair Spittal and Sander Kartum can all play here, the latter down the pecking order. More likely to be exits in this position than additions, purely based on the numbers game. Finlay Pollock also could play the playmaker role but has picked up an injury.

Wingers

Kyziridis and Forrest have featured regularly and more will be seen of Kerjota, with Kabore also able to play out wide. Kenneth Vargas is still to come into the fray and Musa Drammeh appears out the picture. Same conclusion as midfielders, too many numbers to consider more. Islam Chesnokov has signed a pre-contract to join Hearts in November but current club, Tobol Kostanay, have so far resisted approaches.

Striker

Done and dusted here too, you would think. Lawrence Shankland is still the main man and Braga has shone since arriving, with James Wilson one of the nation’s rising talents. Chuck in Kabore and Kabangu, then there’s no need for Hearts to go for more in this area either.

Summary

Hearts have benefitted from going out and doing their business early, allowing for names from a host of different places to gel early. The last week of the window looks set to be merely a tinkering exercise for McInnes and co, which is a good position to be in. Exits look more likely than additions at this stage with the squad still sizeable.