Watch: Hearts January transfer bulletin - latest on Elton Kabangu, Zander Clark to Hibs & more
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The January transfer window officially opens on Wednesday and Hearts supporters are expecting to see immediate action taken to help improve the first team squad.
In the first of a series of Monday video transfer news bulletins, Edinburgh Evening News Hearts correspondent Barry Anderson discusses all the latest incoming and outgoings that could be happening. You can watch the full video at the top of this page.
This week, Barry discusses the seemingly imminent arrival of Belgian striker Elton Kabangu on loan from Union SG. What type of player will the Jambos be getting and what does the deal look like? Could there be the possibility of a permanent transfer down the line?
Another big piece of news this week is that Edinburgh rivals Hibs are considering a summer move for Zander Clark with the Hearts’ stopper frustrated by his current lack of game time. Also, captain Lawrence Shankland missed the last outing against Ross County but, as it stands, that doesn’t mean he is imminently on his way out of the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.