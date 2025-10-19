Hearts' Claudio Braga celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Heart of Midlothian at The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Derek McInnes’ side picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park to remain top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Hearts continued their exceptional start to the Scottish Premiership season with a 3-0 win away to Kilmarnock yesterday as Derek McInnes’ side ensured they would end the weekend top of the league table.

The Jambos were expected to be in for a tough afternoon as first met third at Rugby Park but derby hero Craig Halkett got the visitors off to the perfect start with his fifth goal of the season and his third in as many games. Claudio Braga then netted a second half double, bringing his tally to eight in all competitions for the season, to ensure all three points headed back to the capital.

Celtic take on Dundee at Dens Park later today but even a win for Brendan Rodgers’ side would still leave them two points behind the Jambos. The reigning Premiership champions host Hearts at Celtic Park next weekend in the biggest domestic match of the season so far.

Scotland icon praises Hearts but says ‘pressure building’ to maintain results

James McFadden was the guest on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene highlights show on Saturday evening as he joined fellow former Scotland international Steven Thomson. The ex Motherwell and Everton man was full of praise for Hearts while pointing out that the more they win the more pressure builds on them to keep that form up.

However, the 48 times capped Tartan Army hero believes they are more than dealing with that pressure at the moment. He said: “Hearts have had a brilliant start to the season and they look like they're going to continue.

“When you go to places like Kilmarnock you know that they're tough games to play and the pressure is now starting to build on Hearts as well because people are looking and saying ‘you can't keep this up surely, you can't keep winning’. They're dealing with that and they're winning games.

“Derek's showing his respect to Stuart Kettlewell and the job he's doing at Kilmarnock and obviously his old club but to go and win 3-0, he'll be absolutely delighted. The juggernaut keeps rolling on for Hearts.”

‘Goal machine’ Craig Halkett’s ‘unbelievable’ start to the season continues at Kilmarnock

Thomson described Craig Halkett, who has now scored three goals in three games, as a ‘goal machine’ and McFadden was quick to add to that priase, saying: “Unbelievable, three goals in a row for him now. He's in great shape he's playing probably his best football but he's so aggressive.

“The delivery from Harry Milne is excellent it's really in the area exactly where you want it there's a little jostle with Robbie Dees at the near post there and Halkett showing his strength but also the aggression to go and meet that and then put it in the back of the net with a fantastic header. Hearts from set plays are really really dominant this season.”

The Jambos now get set for first vs second at the Celtic Park this weekend. They travel to Glasgow to take on defending champions Celtic in what will be their toughest test to date.

