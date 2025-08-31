Summer signing was ‘so happy’ with his part in 2-1 win over Livingston

Hearts’ recent signing, Alexandros Kyziridis believes the Jambos can finish at the top end of the SPFL Premiership table, but didn’t specify which place.

The Greek winger scored a last minute winner against Livingston in a 2-1 victory at the Set Fare Arena. He also assisted Claudio Braga’s equaliser at the beginning of the second half. Kyziridis has largely featured as a substitute for the Jambos as his manager thinks he thrives in the environment when the game is stretched.

Hearts signed the match-winner in the summer from Slovakian side, Zemplin Michalovce. where he scored 15 goals last season. After the game Kyziridis said he enjoying life in Gorgie, despite mostly sitting on the bench.

Kyziridis says Hearts will try to be ‘top of the league’

When asked about Hearts challenging Rangers and Celtic, Alexandros Kyziridis said that the Jambos will aim for the top end of the table, but laughed it off when asked what position. Speaking in the post-match press conference, he said: “I don't like to say big words but we will try to be at the top of the league.”

However when he was asked if Hearts’ ambition is to be first or second this season, he simply responded with, ‘you choose’. Hearts currently sit top of the SPFL Premiership, with ten points from a possible twelve.

The Greek winger was also asked how he feels about constantly coming off the bench, but surprisingly, didn’t seem too bothered that he’s not starting. He said: “sometimes I will start, sometimes not. This is the part of football. Of course I want to play and I'm here for that, but the manager will decide who will play and even if sometimes I will be on the bench, I'm okay with that.”

Kyziridis on last minute winner at Livi

He said: “I’m so, so happy. I had the feeling that I'm going to score, so I see the ball, I say okay, now it's my chance. I just shoot and the ball goes in. To be honest, my adrenaline was in the sky so I don't remember (about the goal). But all the guys were very happy about me and this means we have a good dressing room.

“It's really good when you play away and you have so much support from our fans. Our fans are really, really crazy and I love them. I really like them. They give us hope and strength to make something. We have a really strong team, really good players. All the players are amazing as guys, first of all, and then as football players. We will try to give the best in every game and at the end of the season we will see what we will achieve.”

He also joked about his versatility as he keeps being deployed on both the right and left wing. Kyziridis’ assist for Braga’s goal came from the right while his late winner came from the left. He said: “I prefer to play left of course, but even at the right I have my confidence, I can do things from right as well. The manager will decide where I play, so even if they put me goalkeeper, I will play goalkeeper.”