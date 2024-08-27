SNS Group

The former Hearts loanee has been linked with a permanent move away from Scotland.

Last season’s Hearts loan signing Alex Lowry could be in line for a permanent move away from Scotland before the transfer window slams shut on Friday. The 21-year-old joined the Jambos last summer on a season-long loan deal, with all parties excited about the move.

Frankie McAvoy had a lot of praise for Lowry, telling the Hearts website: “The opportunity to bring Alex in came around quickly and we’re delighted to get it done. He’s a very highly regarded prospect with good experience in Rangers’ first team.”

However, Hearts decided to cut Lowry’s deal short with the midfielder’s ‘best interests in mind’. He returned to Rangers in January after making just 12 Scottish Premiership for the Jambos.

“There is absolutely no doubting Alex’s talents as a player, and he’s shown in periods what he’s capable of doing on the pitch,” Steven Naismith said. “But with the competition for places fierce in our squad, he’s probably not going to get the game time that would allow him to develop further, which is one of the reasons he was here in the first place.”

Now, according to Football Insider, Carlisle United ‘have enquired’ about signing Lowry and the EFL League Two side are eager to bring the midfielder in before Friday’s deadline.

Lowry has not played a part in Philippe Clement’s side so far this 2024/25 season and has instead been demoted to the B team. His contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old is one of three Rangers players told to find a new club this summer. Adam Devine and Ianis Hagi have also been given the green light to move on before the window closes later this week. Rangers have seen a number of players already leave so far this summer, with the likes of John Lundstram and Borna Barišić departing on free deals and Sam Lammers signing for Twente FC.