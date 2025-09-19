The Jambos have confirmed the deals as a pair of Hearts talents head out to League Two.

Hearts have confirmed a pair of youngsters have moved to League Two on loan, after being personally sought out for temporary transfers.

The Jambos can still loan out players to teams beneath the Premiership in Scotland and Stranraer have struck agreements for Matthew Gillies and Dom Plank. Both players have been regulars in the Lowland League ‘B’ team under Angus Beith and now move to Stair Park until January.

Gillies and Plank are in line for a debut in League Two this weekend when Stranraer face Elgin City. Beith says the fact that Chris Aitken’s side personally sought to land the talented duo speaks volumes. He said: “I'm delighted for both of them. It's the next step for them having played a lot of games for the B Team over the last couple of seasons. Stranraer were keen on both players. It wasn't a case of the club trying to find them a loan.

Why Hearts duo have left club on loan

“Stranraer came to us and asked for Matty and Dom specifically, which shows that they've watched them, they want them and they feel they can improve their team. Hopefully our two lads can go in there and give them a lift. Firstly, get the experienced players and coaches onside and earn their trust, which is an important part when you go on loan and then impact the team in a positive way. So, we're really looking forward to seeing how they perform outwith their own environment."

A Hearts statement reads: “Matthew Gillies and Dom Plank have joined Stranraer on loan until January. The duo have been regulars for Angus Beith’s Hearts B Team this season and now make the step up to the SPFL joining Chris Aitken’s Blues on a short-term loan.

“Gillies enjoyed a successful season for the B Team last campaign featuring in 29 of the 34 league matches, with wide man Plank featuring in 30 league matches last season. With valuable Lowland League experience under their belt, the pair now make the move to Stair Park and could be in line for a debut at home to Elgin this Saturday.”

Why SPFL club have signed Hearts duo

A Stranraer statement adds: “We can confirm the signings of current Scotland Under 19s international Matthew Gillies and former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Dom Plank, both joining on loan from Premiership side Heart of Midlothian. Already well known to Blues coach Martin Fellowes from the national setup, Matthew Gillies made his debut for Scotland’s youngsters in their recent international friendly against Kazakhstan.

“A centre back by trade but capable of playing at full back or midfield, Matthew has been with Hearts since 2016 and has represented his country at Under 16, Under 17 and Under 19 level. After scoring a double for Dorking Wanderers on his professional debut at the age of just 15 , Dom Plank spent two years with Wolves Under 18s, before moving to Tynecastle last summer. The winger scored 8 goals in 30 Lowland League appearances for Hearts ‘B’ last season.

“Having amassed considerable Lowland League experience, Matthew and Dom have also racked up minutes in the KDM Evolution Trophy this season, developing under the guidance of former Blues midfielder Angus Beith. Both players are eligible for Saturday’s home meeting with Elgin City.”