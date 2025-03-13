The former striker is an icon at Tynecastle and Hearts have made a move to preserve his legacy.

Hearts have confirmed that it has taken control of John Robertson’s entire football collection.

The club's league top-scorer over two spells set a tally of strikes that is likely to never be matched is an icon and favourite within Hearts’ fanbase. He still takes a keen interest of his former club and now has worked with the Premiership side to pass memories onto future generations.

His collection has been passed into the hands of Hearts Heritage and a new exhibit will be put into the club’s museum dedicated to the former striker’s legacy. An event at Tynecastle has also been arranged where the ex-forward will tell tales on some of the items in his collection. Robertson had two stints at Hearts sandwiched between a spell at Newcastle United, also managing the club in the 2000s.

Hearts history joy

A club statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to announce that it has acquired the entire collection of Club legend, John Robertson. Both Hearts and John were keen that his collection should be kept intact and passed into the safe keeping of Hearts Heritage for generations of supporters to come.

“Hearts Heritage will be responsible for the curation and preservation of the Collection. A new exhibit in the Hearts Museum will be put on display in April to honour Robbo for his truly outstanding contribution to Heart of Midlothian. Robbo’s league goalscoring tally will probably never be equalled or surpassed and the affection in which he is held by supporters makes him a true hero in the Club’s long and distinguished history.

“In 2024, as part of Hearts’ 150th Celebrations, John entertained hundreds of supporters at ‘Evening With’ events. The Hammer of the Hibs did not miss as he recounted with precision every derby goal he scored. We are delighted that he returns by popular request to regale us with more stories from his illustrious career.”

Meet and greet with a legend

On the evening with Robertson, Hearts added: “To mark the launch of the Collection, Hearts has planned a very special evening for Thursday 10th April in the Gorgie Suite. The event, “Robbo: The Life of a Legend”, hosted by Scott Wilson, will see John relive his life and times in football, from child protégé to his unrivalled status as the irrepressible Hammer of the Hibs. John will tell the story behind some of the amazing artefacts in his collection; from his first tiny pair of boots to his match worn shirts caps and top striker awards.

“Once again, tickets for this event are priced at £27 and include a pie and a pint. A special VIP pre- event gathering will take place in the Supporters Bar. VIP tickets are priced at £51 and include a photo opportunity with Robbo and an up-close look at some of the treasures of the Collection.”

Hearts' Head of Heritage, Lianne Parry, said: "This is a historic milestone for the Hearts Museum – the first acquisition of an entire collection dedicated to a single player. Extensive research has been undertaken by Hearts Heritage to uncover the unique stories behind each object, and we are immensely grateful to John for his co-operation in this.”