A pundit has questioned Hearts’ managerial recruitment strategy.

Since September 22, Hearts have been without a permanent head coach after former boss Steven Naismith was sacked - as such, the hunt for a new manager goes on.

Hearts’ search for a new boss appears to be fastidious. They are using ‘analytics’ to help determine their next manager and have expanded their search to outside of Scotland.

While former Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart thinks the Jam Tarts should be ‘applauded’ for this approach, lauding them for using the ‘technology that’s available’, he also thinks they may be overlooking coaches who are right under their nose in Scotland.

He used former Manchester United and West Ham United manager David Moyes as an example, claiming that if he expressed an interest in the role, Hearts would ‘clearly’ give him the job.

Above all else, given their current predicament in the Scottish Premiership, Stewart thinks that Hearts need ‘stability’ and that their current strategy carries ‘a big amount of risk’.

Speaking with Premier Sports TV, Stewart said: “When I’m talking about Derek McInnes - and I’ve also mentioned other names on here - I just feel that there’s no point in ruling anything out. To say that [Hearts’ next manager] won’t be a Scottish manager, what you’re basically saying is that you don’t think anyone in Scotland is good enough.

“If David Moyes was wanting the Hearts job, would they give it to David Moyes? And, I think, quite clearly they would. So what they’re basically saying is they don’t think anyone operating in Scotland at the moment is good enough. And I would disagree, I think there are people who can do that job.

“But I think they should also be applauded for using the technology that’s available to go and cast the net far and wide to try and unearth a bit of a gem. But [Hearts’ strategy] comes with a big amount of risk. I just feel at the moment, Hearts need stability.”