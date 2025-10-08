The 42-year-old has returned to the national team fold, despite not playing a competitive minute since May

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the phone rings, Craig Gordon has answered the call. Time and time again.

Written off by large sections of the Tartan Army after his 2024 Euro snub, the Hearts goalkeeper will be desperate for one last opportunity to reach the holy grail of international football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many had expected the 42-year-old to hang up his boots, but here we are 16 months down the line since appearing to make what was believed to be a farewell appearance against Finland prior to that summer’s major tournament in France and Gordon now finds himself back in the national team fold.

Without a competitive game under his belt since the end of last season due to a slipped disc in his neck, Gordon was back in full training last month before picking up a minor hamstring issue. However, he has defied all the odds once again and is now gunning to start for Steve Clarke’s side in their upcoming two World Cup qualifiers at home to Greece and Belarus.

And his former team-mate at international and club level Steven Naismith reckons Gordon can still produce the goods for his country, despite his lack of minutes this season.

“I think he can,” replied the Scotland assistant boss in a confident manner. “Angus (Gunn) has showed that. He's not played, but he came in and produced last month. Craig's experience is invaluable, that's a big plus for him. To still be at the level he is at, at his age, and have the desire to come back from injuries, and not just say, ‘that's it, I've had enough’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this World Cup format helps him. It's a short campaign and he can get there. He's got a wealth of experience. He probably knows his body better now than he ever has. But him coming back this month has given the gaffer an opportunity to see him first hand, and see what he can do in training, and see how he is.

“As much as the goalkeepers haven’t been playing, Angus did really well last month and it does show that the competition is there to get an opportunity to play in a team that can get to a World Cup.”

World Cup qualification would prove perfect swansong for Hearts stalwart

Gordon has been a tremendous servant for Scotland over the years, but will be well aware that next summer is his final opportunity to play at a World Cup. It would prove a perfect tonic to what has been a turbulent but hugely successful career.

And Naismith believes that will be a huge motivation for the Jambos veteran as he reaches the latter stages of his playing days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted: “From working with him closely, I think even when he had his leg break, the Euros was a driver, and it was something that motivated him. As you get older, you need those motivations, because when you have a really good career, loads of things just become normal.

“Playing every week becomes normal. If you're a team that's winning, it becomes normal. Playing in Europe becomes normal. Playing in international becomes normal. So you need the things that keep driving you.

“That goes to a lot of players who are playing really well, maybe not in the squad that are on the fringes. You need to be playing well to give yourself the opportunity to get in the squad, which could be going to a World Cup.

“That motivation is there for somebody like Craig to come back from an injury, but it's also there for a lot of guys who are on the fringes, who are maybe unlucky not to have made the squad.”