Starting XI is being reshaped at Tynecastle Park

The Hearts team will look considerably different once the January transfer window ends at 11pm on Monday, 3 February. Three new signings are already in place in Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart and Michael Steinwender. Sander Kartum is due to follow, with discussions still ongoing regarding the Kazakhstani winger Islam Chesnokov.

How and where will they all fit in? Kabangu and McCart have already made an impact, the Belgian striker scoring twice on his full debut against Brechin City, and the centre-back featuring in successive clean sheets at Aberdeen and Dundee United before facing City. Others are about to be filtered in by Neil Critchley, the Hearts head coach.

Steinwender is an Austrian centre-back ready to compete in that position after finishing 2024 at IFK Varnamo in Sweden. He is 6ft 3ins tall, quick and athletic, and holds international youth caps for Austria at under-18 and under-19 level. He is a right-footed and therefore expected to challenge Craig Halkett for the right centre-back role whilst Frankie Kent recovers from a quad muscle injury.

Kartum is undergoing a medical and should be confirmed as a Hearts player before the weekend. He is a forward-thinking midfielder who enjoys getting forward into the final third. He can create and score goals but is also noted for his industry and passing ability with a cultured left foot.

Kartum regularly featured on the right of a three-man central midfield in Brann’s 4-3-3 system. He can also operate out wide or in a No.10 role. As things stand, he would be expected to play on the right side for Hearts and perform a similar role as Blair Spittal on the left. Being left-footed he naturally venture inside, allowing a right-back to attack from behind. However, Kartum could also play as an orthodox central midfielder in the middle.

Chesnokov’s arrival in Scotland is not guaranteed as things stand, although talks are said to be progressing with his club, Tobol Kostanay. He would fit in on one of the flanks if a deal is finalised. A Kazakhstan internationalist, he normally plays on the right flank and drifts inside onto his favoured left foot to create and score goals.

THE POTENTIAL NEW-LOOK HEARTS XI

The Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof is nearing a return after 10 months out with a hamstring injury and played in Hearts’ closed-door friendly against Falkirk on Tuesday. Also featuring in that match was Gerald Taylor, the on-loan Costa Rican right-back. Taylor returned from a knee injury at Brechin on Friday night. Both players are expected to play their way back into Critchley’s plans over the coming weeks.

Captain Lawrence Shankland is also recovering from a calf complaint and is said to be pushing towards full fitness. His return, allied to Kabangu’s arrival, will allow Hearts to rest 17-year-old striker James Wilson at times during the remainder of the season to ensure he is not overplayed.

At left-back, James Penrice is the only experienced figure with Stephen Kingsley injured. Teenager Ethan Drysdale is just back from injury and could provide cover. It would be no real surprise if Hearts were to recruit a deputy for Penrice before the January transfer window ends.

