Lawrence Shankland has provided an update on his Hearts future.

Hearts have all eyes on returning to Hampden - but what else is happening surrounding the Tynecastle side?

Morton provide the opposition on Monday in a televised Scottish Cup quarter-final clash. It will be a chance to return to Hampden after making the Viaplay Cup semi-finals earlier this season, with their grip firmly cemented on the Premiership's third spot.

There has been other snippets of news coming out of Gorgie in recent days, with a Scottish legend providing his verdict ahead of the battle in Greenock. Here is the latest news surrounding Hearts over this weekend.

Shankland latest

The club talisman has been speaking on his future ahead of the Scottish Cup clash. Speaking to the BBC, he acknowledges a thirst to play at the highest level, but is no hurry to leave Hearts amid contract talks.

He said: "It depends what you want to talk about. I'm not going to win the Champions League here. You need to be realistic in what the club can achieve and what you can achieve as a player. Of course if the opportunity to maybe win things that you wouldn't win and play in places that you wouldn't play at Hearts come about, then it would obviously be tempting.

"It's a football career and I'm the same as every other player in that aspect. But as I said, I'd never be disrespectful to the situation that I'm in. I'm under contract at Hearts, I love it here, I'm loved by the fans, and that's obviously a huge help in things that I do week to week."

Sir Kenny Dalglish's Jambos verdict

The Liverpool and Scotland icon has been talking Hearts ahead of the trip to Cappielow. He expects Steven Naismith's side to progress, with Shankland the man catching his eye.

Dalglish wrote in his Sunday Post column: "For Hearts, they have a tricky Cup tie at Morton tomorrow evening. With Lawrence Shankland in the team, you have to fancy the Jambos. Lawrence continues his impressive form and his goal last week against Celtic was outstanding. He took it ever so well.

"I felt sorry for him that he didn't get the credit he deserved as the match officials grabbed the headlines. I wouldn't be surprised to see him take centre stage at Cappielow. It's been that kind of campaign for him."

