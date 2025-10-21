Hearts outline their January transfer plans with new chair set to be appointed

Tynecastle club are top of the SPFL Premiership

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts directors will meet next week to formally approve the appointment of a new chair, and the club have also outlined plans for the January transfer window. Chief executive Andrew McKinlay does not expect there to be a great number of incoming players after 11 new recruits during the summer, but there may be some activity once the window opens.

Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov has agreed a new contract with the Edinburgh club and will arrive in a few weeks. He cannot register with the Scottish Football Association until January. It remains to be seen if any other new recruits arrive, which may depend on whether any players leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we shouldn't forget we've already made a signing in Islam Chesnokov, who'll come in,” McKinlay told the Hearts website. “He can't be registered until January, but he will join us for training purposes at the beginning of December, which I think is great and can allow him to get used to surroundings, get used to Edinburgh, as we go into the lovely winter months. So that's a big thing for January.

“I think more generally in January, you never say never because you just don't know what's going to happen, but unlikely to make any significant number of new signings. We've got a big squad, everyone knows we've got a big squad and we're more likely ideally, to actually move a few players out, maybe some players that thought they still had an opportunity over this period of time, but maybe come January, decide they need to move elsewhere.

“I think one other thing just to touch upon is that yes, we'll have the benefit of Jamestown Analytics and that is massively important to allow us to kick on if we do feel we need new players in January or indeed next summer. But there's been some talk about if we're in a great position, then Tony Bloom will put more money into the club and invest further.

“I think it's important I just emphasise that Tony's not actually in a position to do that, he said this himself when he spoke to the Foundation members in August at the beginning of the season, just to do with UEFA rules. I just want to make sure people do understand that, but I'm very confident that we will have a squad coming out of January that will allow us to give ourselves the best opportunity as we move through the rest of the season. It's very exciting times and I'm really looking forward to that going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKinlay is working with Hearts sporting director Graeme Jones and head coach Derek McInnes with the club sitting five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. He said both men have been good to deal with “Since day one, I first met Derek and got to know him better. He's a really great guy to work with,” said the CEO.

“Graeme is the one on the ground up at Oriam day in, day out, and he has the main interaction with Derek. They've built up a fantastic relationship, and I think the three of us are different, but we all bring together our own characteristics and our own style, and I think the three of us work really well together in bringing our different attributes to the table.

“Derek looks like he's been here forever. He obviously made it clear and has made it clear in the media that he's been desperate to be the Hearts manager for a long time, and we can now see why that was the case and we are delighted to have him here.”

McInnes has overseen a hugely encouraging start to the campaign, with Hearts unbeaten after eight league matches. They host Celtic at Tynecastle this Sunday aiming for a win to move eight points ahead of the reigning champions. “I mean it's impossible not to be delighted with where we are,” said McKinlay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I started doing these quarterly updates, I always said we'll do them every quarter, no matter whether we're doing well or we're not doing well. I think it's fair to say I've had a few in recent times where we've not been doing brilliantly and those have been difficult, but I hope I've been open and honest with everyone as to where we are and how we've been doing.

“So I think it would be wrong of me not to feel pleased with where we are now. We're not getting carried away. We're eight league games in, but if you'd said to me, this is where we'd be, then obviously I'd have bitten your hand off. Everything is very positive at the moment, and long may that continue.”

McKinlay added that a Tynecastle board meeting will take place next week to ratify the arrival of Ann Budge’s replacement as chair. “We have a board meeting next Monday where we should be formally approving who the new chair will be,” he said. “I can't say who those people are at the moment for obvious reasons. I have met with the new chair, and I am really looking forward to working with that person when they come in. So we'll be making more announcements about that after the board meetings and prior to the AGM obviously.”

READ MORE: Hearts v Celtic referee and VAR officials named