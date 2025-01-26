Hearts player compared to Liverpool and Scotland star Andy Robertson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek McInnes offered high praise for James Penrice

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes extolled the progress of Hearts left-back James Penrice and compared him to Scotland captain Andy Robertson following Saturday’s Premiership match at Tynecastle Park. Penrice was again an attacking influence in Hearts’ 3-2 victory over the Rugby Park side, supplying the corner from which Jamie McCart headed the hosts’ second goal.

Elton Kabangu opened the scoring before Bobby Wales’ equaliser early in the second half. McCart restored Hearts’ advantage and Jorge Grant’s header put them 3-1 ahead, but Fraser Murray reduced the deficit. The Edinburgh club held out to climb from 11th to ninth place in the Premiership table. They now sit just three points outside the top six.

McInnes - who argued strongly that Hearts’ opening goal was offside - felt Penrice stood out with rampaging forward runs during the 90 minutes. The defender is now automatic choice at left-back after 31 appearances since arriving in Gorgie from Livingston last summer. McInnes sees similar attributes in him as Champions League winner Robertson.

Kilmarnock handed a debut to Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay at right wing-back, hoping that tactic would curb Penrice’s attacking instincts. Ramsay was withdrawn at half-time and replaced by Danny Armstrong.

“We'd spoken about how he didn't probably have 90 minutes in him anyway, so we were keen to try and get Armstrong on,” explained McInnes. “I mean, Penrice is like a raiding full-back. He reminds me of a young Andy Robertson. I think the boy is doing so well and I think he's got a chance to go [higher] again. Hearts will be hoping he stays hanging about for a while, but I think he's so influential in Hearts' performances.

“We actually thought it would be two of them running up and down against each other. I was hoping Calvin could go and have an influence going that way against him. But what we felt that we wanted to do a wee bit more was just to get another wide player on. We knew Calvin wasn't going to play 90 minutes and I just felt it was the right time to make the change rather than start the second half. He did absolutely fine, bearing in mind he's not played a lot of football for a long time.”

