Republic of Ireland and Iceland are the opponents for Scot Gemmill’s team

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts teenager Adam Forrester today received his first ever international call-up when he was named in the Scotland Under-21 squad. The defender is joined by midfielder Finlay Pollock and goalkeeper Liam McFarlane in coach Scot Gemmill’s 24-man group for friendlies against Republic of Ireland and Iceland in Spain next week.

Pollock and McFarlane are promoted following previous involvement with Scotland Under-19s, but 19-year-old Forrester has never been capped at any youth level. The young Scots travel to San Pedro del Pinatar to face Ireland at the Pinatar Arena on Friday, 21 March. Four days later, they take on Iceland at the same venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forrester’s inclusion is reward for breaking into the Hearts senior team this season and making 25 appearances to date at right-back. Pollock, 20, is enjoying a loan spell at Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers, where he has scored four goals in his last eight games. McFarlane, also 20, is on loan at East Fife, helping them challenge for promotion at the top of League Two.

The Under-21s are preparing for important matches later this year when qualifiers for the 2027 European Under-21 Championship begin. They failed to reach the play-offs for this year’s edition of the tournament, finishing behind Spain and Belgium in Group B of the qualifying phase.

More Jambo call-ups to follow Scotland’s Nations League play-off squad

The friendlies allow Gemmill to test out some new players ahead of the next round of qualifiers starting in September. He has called up 13 players into the Under-21 squad for the first time, including a number from the Under-19s. Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson, who is currently on loan at Queen of the South, is included as Gemmill looks to nurture the next generation of Under-21 international players. Several have made the step up to the senior side in recent years and the Scottish FA want that pathway to continue.

The call-ups for Forrester, Pollock and McFarlane come 24 hours after another Hearts teenager, James Wilson, was fast-tracked into the senior squad. After playing just once for Scotland Under-19s, the 18-year-old striker was named in Steve Clarke’s group for next week’s Nations League play-off against Greece as he bypassed the Under-21s. He was joined in the squad by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

FULL SCOTLAND UNDER-21 SQUAD:

Ruaridh Adams Kelty Hearts (on loan from Dundee United)

Lenny Agbaire Ayr United (on loan from Celtic)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathew Anderson FC Admira Wacker Modling (on loan from Celtic)

Jude Bonnar Celtic

Cameron Bragg Southampton

Josh Dede Middlesbrough

Colby Donovan Celtic

Adam Forrester Heart of Midlothian

Luke Graham Falkirk (on loan from Dundee)

Murray Johnson Queen of the South (on loan from Hibernian)

Daniel Kelly Millwall

Emilio Lawrence Manchester City

Rory Mahady Leeds United

Liam McFarlane East Fife (on loan from Heart of Midlothian)

Dire Mebude Hamburg (on loan from KVC Westerlo)

Jeremiah Mullen Dunfermline Athletic

Ryan One Sheffield United

Finlay Pollock Raith Rovers (on loan from Heart of Midlothian)

Bailey Rice Rangers

Dylan Smith Ross County

Miller Thomson Falkirk (on loan from Dundee United)

Bobby Wales Kilmarnock

David Watson Kilmarnock

Ewan Wilson Motherwell