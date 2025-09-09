The Hearts player suffered the injury while on international duty last week.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland U21s boss Scot Gemmill has revealed that Hearts’ Liam McFarlane looks to have avoided a broken nose - but the stopper was left with a return flight from hell after international duty.

The Jambos are already dealing with injuries between the sticks to Craig Gordon and Ryan Fulton, with German stopper Alexander Schwolow brought in towards the end of the summer transfer window. In Friday’s UEFA Euros U21s qualifier at the Czech Republic, which was lost 2-0, McFarlane had to be replaced after 40 minutes after a heavy collision with Lukas Masek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was attempting to clear the ball up field just as the Czech striker looked to close him down but it turned into a clash of heads between the pair. McFarlane was treated for several minutes before being replaced, and his flight home turned brutal, as a concussion was confirmed. How long he remains out is unknown but Gemmill is hopeful a feared broken nose has been avoided in one positive.

Hearts player injury update

The U21s boss said: “Liam McFarlane went home straight away, obviously, he had a really difficult journey home because of his concussion. Via the UEFA ruling, it didn't count as a concussion substitution, but there's no question. Our doctor, the medical team, knew he was in danger of being concussed and went on to be diagnosed as being concussed.

“He had a hellish trip home, vomiting and nobody likes to travel in that condition of course. So yeah, Liam's gone home. I think it's just a really bad impact. The medical team are confident that he hasn't actually broken his nose. I think he's just banged up and I think he'll heal quick, I really hope.”

Gemmill was also talking up Hearts striker James Wilson, who’s formed part of the U21s group this month, after some time with Steve Clarke’s senior team. Minutes have been harder to come by in maroon in the early stages of this season after a senior breakthrough campaign last year, but the U21s head coach reckons the striker can cope with that challenge. He started the match at the Czech Republic and is poised for more action in North Lanarkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland coach on Hearts striker

He said: “I think he's a good example of a young player who, when you're in that part of your career, you haven't got any guarantees. I think what's important is how you handle it. He obviously would have loved being in the team and racking up minutes but at the same time, from what I know of him being with us in the last couple of camps, he's got the intelligence and the personality to be able to deal with it.

“To reassess and accept, maybe accept is the wrong word, but to understand that he's currently not in the team and that he has to keep working hard and keep developing. I think he's a very grounded young player and he'll have a really good understanding of the situation and the club he's at and the expectation of the club and the job that the management and the head coach are trying to do.”

Next up for the U21s is a tough clash with Portugal at Fir Park on Tuesday, who are littered with top tier talent like West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, who joined the Hammers in a deal worth around a reported £40m. Gemmill added: “In my opinion, that’s what makes it such a special part of the development for the players and working towards the full squad. They need to experience playing against these players that are sometimes faster than them, stronger than them, technically very gifted. Nobody likes to get that punch on the nose, but that's the challenge.

“You have to react, you have to keep getting better. What I would say is I think it needs to happen earlier, even younger at an earlier age, because sometimes it can happen too late. Because the window for development, as we all know, there's a ceiling to that window, in my opinion. I think a lot more work and more resource and more investment has to go into the really early development of the players.”