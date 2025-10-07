The Hearts player is spending time out on loan in the Premiership this season.

A Hearts loanee has talked up his stint away from Tynecastle as he builds further Premiership experience.

After previous loans at the likes of Partick Thistle and St Johnstone, Lewis Neilson was sent to newly-promoted Falkirk for the 25/26 season. He has been a regular at the back for boss John McGlynn and featured in a 1-1 draw with Rangers on Sunday that ended with Russell Martin’s sacking as Ibrox head coach.

Alongside Neilson in central defence has been Liam Henderson. Building more minutes has been of benefit to the defender and his partner in navy is part of the reasons why he’s enjoyed this temporary stint so much, to this point.

Lewis Neilson on Falkirk loan

He told the Falkirk Herald: “I’ve loved it. I came here to play games and I have played every minute of football that I could so far. It was frustrating last weekend not being able to play against Hearts. It was just one of those things. I am loving playing alongside Hendo. His story is brilliant. From where he has came from to where he is now is amazing.

“He is a pleasure to play beside. He strolls it. The Hibs game, he scored a brilliant goal and honestly it felt like I didn’t even need to be there because he covered everything. We are growing together as a partnership really well. I think that will continue as we get to know each other’s games inside out. I love being beside him, he is a leader and he talks you through the game.

“We’ve had a tough schedule over the past month. St Mirren, Hibs, Hearts then Rangers. It doesn’t get much harder than that. No matter what form the Old Firm teams are in - you know that it is going to be a tough game. They’ll have moments of quality. They scored a really good goal. Before that for 35/40 minutes, we were honestly brilliant. I think for us that has to the blueprint for the rest of the season. The only thing missing was a goal with the amount of pressure that we had.

Why Falkirk signed player from Hearts

“We should have capitalised on our dominance. We spoke at half time about making sure that we got something from the game, we didn’t want it to be a hard-luck story. We came out and continued with the momentum we had before the goal, we managed to get the goal back and we should have won it.

“The substitutes made a massive impact too. Henry (Cartwright) scored the goal but honestly each sub played a big part in the game. We flashed a few balls across and we had a couple of decent chances. We weren’t overjoyed with a point because we were capable of winning the game. No-one is going to come here to Falkirk and get an easy three points.”

McGlynn said when signing Neilson: "I'm delighted to get Lewis in. He's a player we've had our eye on for some time and he fits a lot of the credentials that we're looking for. He's gained a lot of experience for a player so young. He's played a lot of games, particularly in the Premiership.