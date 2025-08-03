SPFL Scottish Premiership season 2025/26 starts at Tynecastle against Aberdeen

“We don't really want to talk about what happened last year because of how bad it was.” For Hearts, that is probably a wise move. Players are happier previewing the new season than reviewing the old one after finishing seventh in the William Hill Premiership. There is a new management team and a host of new players in place for 2025/26 as the Derek McInnes era gets underway.

Aberdeen are the first opponents at Tynecastle Park on Monday and defender Frankie Kent is grateful for the fresh start. He spent a fair portion of last season injured and unable to help team-mates in difficulty. “Yeah, it wasn't nice. Obviously, I came back in as the top six that was already done,” he said. “I had a bit more of a back seat last year, personally, because of how much I missed with the injury.

“I know how much it hurt the other boys as well - not quite getting into the top six, knowing that we're more than capable of doing it. We just didn't meet the standards and didn't meet the expectation last year. We want to put that right and we're excited to do that. It's just a fresh start and trying to build off probably the pre-season that we've had, the cup games that we've had, the positivity around the place, the good feeling around the place and looking to put it into the first game.”

McInnes is in the process of overhauling the first team to build a more aggressive and attack-minded Hearts. New players gelled during a pre-season trip to Spain, and returned to coast through the Premier Sports Cup group phase. The Premiership will be far more competitive but new recruits like Claudio Braga, Stuart Findlay and Alexandros Kyziridis have settled quickly.

“I think nowadays it's essential for boys to try and fit in so that all the boys are getting on well with each other as much as they can,” said Kent. “Big change, big group, but we've spent a lot of time together now. I think the week in Spain really helped with most of the new boys all there already. We've got good characters and good attitudes in the group. The boys have come in and mixed with what we've already had here, which was a good tight-knit group anyway. I think everyone's done quite well.”

The squad size is now more than 30 and fitting everyone into the changing room at Riccarton can be a challenge. “It's tight,” smiled Kent. “It's more or less been a one-in-one-out situation because of how many boys we've got. Obviously there is the potential of new ones coming in. It's exciting, though. It's what you want. Like I said, you want new challenges. You want new boys coming in and stuff like that happening. It's just one of them you have to deal with. It’s probably the first time in my career where there's been such a big turnaround of players and a big sort of influx of players, but it's good.”

Kent is expected to play regularly in the most competitive squad of his time at Hearts. “It's definitely the biggest, yeah,” he laughed. “In some ways that's good because then there's a lot of competition. You've got to fight for your place. So training, since the day we got back, has been very high-intensity with everyone trying to impress, trying to prove themselves to be in that team and be a valued member of the squad. There's definitely a good amount of quality of players. It's exciting to see. I think you need that refresh sometimes. It's nice as players to have that competition and to have that motivation to show people that: 'Yeah, you are coming in, but I'm going to show you as well.' And vice versa.”

Defenders are comfortable with how McInnes and his coaching staff want to work. “I think we know how the manager plays. It's no secret that he likes to go man-for-man, especially high up the pitch. He just wants his team to be solid and strong all over the pitch. It's new because new managers coming in and they bring their fresh ideas and stuff. It's adapting to that and trying to get on with that as quickly as possible. I think we've done that.”

New demands at Hearts for season 2025/26 in the Scottish Premiership

Training tempo and intensity is something McInnes and his coaching staff emphasise every day. Players have noted the demands placed on them, designed to push them to strive for peak form. Anyone even thinking of slacking or relaxing will be identified quickly. “In general, it’s just the standards of the training and of everyone. That's a large part down to the new manager and the new coaches coming in,” said Kent.

“We are just trying to impress them and trying to be on it 100 per cent every day. Obviously, everyone wants to be in the squad, be a valued member of the squad and be in that first 11. I think that's been good to see and encouraging to see. Hopefully that can be the benchmark going forwards with the standard being set, especially in training. This manager and the coaching staff won't let you get away with anything else. So, yes, it's been good.”

At 29, Kent is a senior figure at Riccarton and enjoys the responsibility that comes with his experience. McInnes has touched on the subject with the Englishman but is content that the squad contains enough sensible heads to manage itself in many ways. The manager has discussions when necessary, including with Kent about his role.

“Just little bits here and there. I think, with my age and the experience and with other boys in the team as well, it touches on little things,” said the centre-back. “I think it's a natural thing for most of us just to sort of manage a group, put your arm around some people. Some people need help with this or help with that. I think we've got good experienced players that can do that and can deal with that. I think most of us have been through mostly everything you can do in football. It's good to have that experience. But obviously, with the new boys coming over from the different countries and getting used to all that, I think we've got a really good tight-knit group and supportive group with us. So, yes, I think that's valuable to all the new boys.”

The bond is bearing fruit on the pitch so far. Hearts scored 16 goals in four Premier Sports Cup ties last month and also put three past English Premier League side Sunderland. Momentum is building ahead of Aberdeen’s arrival in the Capital. “I think it's good to have that momentum going into the new league season. We know what that can bring,” acknowledged Kent. “It's just nice that we did win those games - the result depending on that, with how everyone's going to be feeling and how the fans will react to stuff.

“So it's just on us to maintain it and try and keep that going. I think winning is nice. No-one wants to be losing so it's having that winning mentality and a winning start that we have had in these cup games. We just want to maintain that for as long as possible. Most of the new boys can all talk English, which obviously helps a lot, and they're good characters. They have good attitudes. Everyone's got their little bit of banter with all the new boys coming in and certain things. So it's good. We've got the feel-good factor now because of how the games have gone and that we have been winning, so it's important we try and maintain that.”

Aberdeen would take significant glee from dousing the Gorgie flames. “We played them enough times last season, obviously,” recalled Kent. “The last one was the semi-final. We know how well they've done to win the Scottish Cup as well so they'll be on a high. But listen, it's on us to try and do as well as we can. I'm pretty sure everyone's pretty confident.

“It’s probably better going in against a side like that than going in against a lesser team. I think it's good to test yourself early on to see where we're at. I feel like we're in a strong place. We're in a good place. We just want to take that confidence into the game and know it will be a tough game because they're a good team. And just, yeah, go in full foot.”

