He’s had his minutes limited at Tynecastle and now looks set to leave Hearts.

Yan Dhanda has left Hearts as the former Swansea City playmaker moves to a Premiership rival.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder joined the capital club on a free transfer last year from Ross County and has made 33 appearances overall, however, he has started just 13 times with two goals and an assist. Dhanda appeared off the bench against Stirling Albion in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, but has now fallen down the Tynecastle pecking order.

New head coach Derek McInnes is not set to play with a number 10 and that will limit Dhanda’s minutes at Hearts. Fellow Premiership side Dundee - managed by former Hearts captain Steven Pressley - has sealed his signature on a season long loan move.

There have been other options in Scotland for the ex Liverpool and Swansea City man to consider, but it’s Dundee who have won the race for his signature. McInnes said of exits ahead of the weekend’s clash with Dundee United: "There will be, I imagine, a couple of players who will move on for regular football. There are one or two enquiries about a couple of lads. There might be a bit more traction to that over the next week or so and I expect there to be.”

Dhanda started his career as a youngster at Liverpool before moving on to Swansea City in 2018. He would make 63 appearances for the Welsh side who compete in the English Football League before turning his hand to Scottish football in 2022 with Ross County, shining with 12 goals and 18 assists, prompting then-Hearts head coach Steven Naismith to sign him on a pre contract.

Neil Critchley would soon replace Naismith after a poor start to last season and Dhanda’s minutes were reduced, despite working with a coach he knew well from the academy at Liverpool. Speaking in May after a bright cameo against Motherwell while Liam Fox was interim head coach, Dhanda said of time under the Englishman: “It's been difficult to be honest.

“I haven't played much, I've had to keep my head down and work hard, but that's football and I think I showed on Saturday what I'm capable of. Obviously it's difficult when you're not playing, but I think everyone just needs a run of games to show what they can do. So I have to just keep my head down, working hard and see what happens.

“I wasn't happy if I'm honest. Obviously I wasn't playing and everyone wants to play and it was difficult for me. I didn't really get a chance to show what I could do, but that's football I guess. Everyone wants to play, so I think it's natural to be disappointed, but that's in the past now. I just have to look forward and keep showing what I can do. I know I can do good things and contribute, so hopefully I get a run of games and show what I can do.”