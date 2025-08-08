Here are some of the latest Hearts themed transfer headlines.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have started the season in perfect form and Hearts are now looking to further bolster their ranks to continue strong performances.

After a perfect Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign, the Jambos beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Tynecastle on the opening day. They face Dundee United this weekend and are backed by a new signing ahead of it, Burkina Faso international forward Pierre Landry Kabore. He has signed a three year deal from Estonian top flight side JK Narva Trans for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be exits ahead and the incomings might not be done either. In the meantime, here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Hearts.

John Robertson’s football return shock

Iconic striker John Robertson admits he has been left stunned over his return to the frontline in the SPFL. He has been brought in to assist ex Hearts midfielder Don Cowie at Ross County after their relegation from the Premiership. Robertson told HNM: “It was a complete and utter surprise to be asked in, but I’m delighted to be here and I’m going to do everything I can to help.

“I got a phone call on the Friday morning from the chairman, just asking if I could pop in and see him in his offices to talk about what Ross County required for the Championship having been there. It was – or at least, I thought it was – a casual chat. I basically described the kind of squad I felt was required to have a chance of challenging for the Championship title, and he asked if I was still looking to get back into the game.

“I wasn’t in any great hurry. I was content working for and with my wife Sally and doing the BBC work, caddying and playing a bit of golf. When Roy asked, I said I would really need to speak to Steven Ferguson and Don Cowie, which I thought would buy me a day or two – to which he replied they were in the next room. I had a good chat with Don. He’s a guy I respect, who I’ve known for years, and there are only two guys who I would do this for, one being Don and the other being Liam Fox who I’m very close with and mentored in his early days at Hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone liking Hearts transfer switch

Simo Valakari knew Adam Forrester was a star he wanted in his ranks - after seeing the right back up close. The youngster has signed a season-long loan deal with the Perthshire side after a co-operation agreement was struck between St Johnstone and Hearts, giving Forrester regular game time at Championship level.

Boss Valakari told The Courier: “I did not know after seeing him against us he was that young (20). He looked more mature when he played. I loved his intensity, how he was pressing our players. We had our way of playing and we wanted to keep the ball, but he did not give space or time to our wingers. I really liked that. He caught my eye, and I couldn’t believe he was this young. He has first-team experience for a big club, which tells me everything.

“There is a lot of potential with the boy. Hearts have their ambitions and have brought a lot of players in. It’s important that your young players play go and play. So, he is ready to take this moment for his development, to take this step here, and compete for the chance to play for us. It’s so important for a young player that you keep playing competitive games. It says a lot for his realistic mindset that he understood the situation, as a younger player, that he needs to play.”

Kabore deal branded historic

JK Narva Trans know all about Kabore’s goalscoring exploits, where he’s struck an impressive 22 goals in 20 games to become the Estonian top flight’s main marksman. CEO Konstantin Burdakov is in no doubt that major success is coming the way of Hearts’ new hitman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The club would like to thank Landry for his significant contribution made to our ranks during two years. We sincerely wish him the best of luck and success in his new career step - he has 100% earned it. This long-awaited and truly historic transition makes us proud. We believe that Landry's example inspires our growing and young players: with the right attitude, discipline and work ethic, truly great heights can be achieved.”

Tony Bloom ambition backed

Livingston boss David Martindale says it would be wise not to bet against the ambition Tony Bloom has for Hearts. The Brighton owner recently completed a deal to take a 29% stake in the Edinburgh club and has made headlines by stating he’d be disappointed if a title is not won within the next decade.

Martindale said: “I think he's given himself a lot of wiggle room by saying 10 years. But do I believe that they can achieve that? It would be a stupid man that would bet against it. If I was a betting man, I would put my money on Tony Bloom achieving what he said he's wanting to achieve rather than saying he's talking ludicrous. I'd definitely put my chips behind him because I think he's shown he can do it."