Pierre Landry Kabore has finalised his move to Scotland from Estonia

Pierre Landry Kabore today became Hearts’ ninth summer signing after finally completing his move to Tynecastle Park. The Burkina Faso international forward received a work permit to move from the Estonian club JK Narva Trans and is now ready to begin the next phase of his career in Scotland.

He joins the eight other new recruits at Riccarton since the end of last season: Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu, Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay, Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota and Icelandic midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson.

Having played in this year’s Estonian Meistriliiga, which runs from March till November, 24-year-old Kabore is fit and could be in action with Hearts quickly. He scored 22 goals in 20 league and cup appearances for Narva Trans this season and holds two senior caps for Burkina Faso. Able to operate on the right or left flank, many of his goals in Estonia were scored from a striker’s role. Hearts are likely to use Kabore across their attacking line during the season ahead.

The player has been in Scotland for a month awaiting approval from immigration authorities. He has now signed a three-year contract and will be relieved to get started. Hearts head coach Derek McInnes believes the latest new recruit will be worth the wait.

“It’s obviously taken a bit longer than we’d have liked to get Landry in but he’s here now and I’m pleased to get it done,” he told the club’s official website. “His stats over the past couple of seasons speak for themselves so we’re hoping he’ll bring something a bit different to what we’ve currently got in our forward areas.

“He’s a big, mobile guy and very adaptable in that he can play across the front, so that versatility is a big plus. Scotland will be a new culture for him so we’ll show patience in terms of getting him up to speed but he’s shown he can integrate quickly from his time Estonia and we’ll do everything we can to make Landry a success at Hearts.”

Latest Hearts transfer shows goalscoring streak in Estonia

Goals appear to be a key part of Kabore’s game. His statistics at Narva Trans total 33 strikes in 51 appearances, plus 10 assists. His form captured the attention of a number of teams in Europe but he decided to jump at the chance to play in British football. His country also recognised his progress and he won his first full Burkina Faso cap earlier this year having previously played in two Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 tournaments.

Kabore faces stiff competition for a place at Hearts. Strikers Lawrence Shankland, Braga, James Wilson and Kabangu are already vying for game time up front. In wide areas, Kyziridis, Alan Forrest and Kerjota are the main protagonists. Kabore could be involved in Hearts’ Premiership visit to Dundee United this Sunday, but will first be assessed in training by McInnes and his coaching staff.